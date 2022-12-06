ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Mysuncoast.com

North Port man convicted of molesting two juveniles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man was convicted in Sarasota County court of three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim between 12-16 years of age, and a victim of less than 12. Charles Kasten committed the crimes between 2014 through 2020 and the case was...
NORTH PORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Judge sets trial dates for accused Seminole Heights serial killer

TAMPA, Fla. — Trial dates have been set for accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III years after the city was terrorized by a string of shooting deaths. Judge Samantha Ward on Tuesday set the trial jury's selection to begin Aug. 9, 2023, with an expected completion date in two weeks, according to Circuit Court spokesperson Mike Moore, citing a new filing.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Student with gun arrested

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a high school student accused of bringing a firearm to school. On Dec. 6, HCSO deputies were executing a warrant for unrelated charges on a student at Gaither High School in Tampa. In the process of the arrest, deputies located a firearm in the backpack of Davon Jordon Latrel Smith, 18. No threats were reported regarding the weapon, and Smith was arrested without incident.
TAMPA, FL
flcourier.com

Tampa police chief resigns amid traffic stop controversy

TAMPA — Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor resigned Monday effective immediately after an investigation into a Pinellas County traffic stop where she flashed a badge and asked a deputy to “just let us go.”. Mayor Jane Castor asked for and received the resignation, Castor announced Monday in...
TAMPA, FL
Advocate

Alleged Killer of Two Gay Men Says He Wants Death Sentence

Authorities say Steven Lorenzo of Florida drugged, sexually assaulted, and tortured two gay men before killing them. After years of fighting the charges, Lorenzo now says he wants to plead guilty and accept the death penalty. In December 2003, Lorenzo allegedly brought Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz back to his...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Lakeland couple marries, wins 1st place for parade float

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland couple tied the knot at one of Polk County’s biggest Christmas parades. This winter wonderland wedding was specially crafted by local businesses at no charge to the bride and groom. The amount behind the kind gesture was averaged around $20,000. “It’s been a...
LAKELAND, FL

