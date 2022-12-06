Read full article on original website
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Mysuncoast.com
North Port man convicted of molesting two juveniles
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man was convicted in Sarasota County court of three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim between 12-16 years of age, and a victim of less than 12. Charles Kasten committed the crimes between 2014 through 2020 and the case was...
fox13news.com
‘Bigoted behavior’: Florida teens accused of going on hate-filled rampage in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two teens in Pinellas County could face hate crime charges after the Clearwater Police Chief said they committed what he calls ‘bigoted behavior’ last weekend. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said officers arrested two 16-year-old boys accused of shattering vehicle windows and slashing tires. He...
Man found guilty of impersonating police officer, raping woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been convicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and raping a woman back in 2021. Justin Evans was found guilty Wednesday on all four counts he was charged with — battery, impersonating a public officer and two counts of false imprisonment. The...
Pasco Deputies Looking For Man Regarding An Incident With Juvenile
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for questioning regarding an incident with a juvenile. Deputies say the man was last seen on video in the New Port Richey area on Nov. 21 at 2:34 a.m. and
fox13news.com
Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - The brother of a man accused in the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's Capitol was allegedly carrying a stock of illegal firearms "for his protection against law enforcement" when he was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Polk County Thursday. Polk County Sheriff...
Judge sets trial dates for accused Seminole Heights serial killer
TAMPA, Fla. — Trial dates have been set for accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III years after the city was terrorized by a string of shooting deaths. Judge Samantha Ward on Tuesday set the trial jury's selection to begin Aug. 9, 2023, with an expected completion date in two weeks, according to Circuit Court spokesperson Mike Moore, citing a new filing.
Bay News 9
Sheriff: Riverview man shoots at Hillsborough deputy in road rage incident
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after shooting at a deputy in a road rage incident. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired just after 6 p.m. on Balm Riverview Road near County Road 672. What You...
businessobserverfl.com
Grand jury indicts group for embezzling hundreds of thousands in aid for students
A 53-year-old financial services manager at an unnamed local institution of higher learning and eight co-conspirators are looking at two decades in federal prison for allegedly embezzling “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in financial aid. The five have been indicted by a federal grand jury with one count...
Man Accused of Road Rage Shooting at Deputy
Sheriff says the suspect stumbled out of a car full of empty beer cans and claimed he didn't recognize the marked SUV
tampabeacon.com
Student with gun arrested
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a high school student accused of bringing a firearm to school. On Dec. 6, HCSO deputies were executing a warrant for unrelated charges on a student at Gaither High School in Tampa. In the process of the arrest, deputies located a firearm in the backpack of Davon Jordon Latrel Smith, 18. No threats were reported regarding the weapon, and Smith was arrested without incident.
Deadly motorcycle crash causes Tampa road closure
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.
fox13news.com
Accused capitol rioter from Polk County wants ‘inflammatory’ labels kept out of trial
LAKELAND, Fla. - A man accused of rioting at the Capitol on January 6 is heading to trial in a few months and wants to ban several words from the courtroom. Federal agents say former Polk County resident Joshua Doolin, like 2,000 others, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Police: Teen arrested after bringing gun to St. Pete school
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A ninth grader at Gibbs High School was arrested and charged after uploading a picture to social media with him holding a gun inside the school's bathroom, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Police say a teacher reported the 15-year-old after seeing the image. "He...
Off-duty Chicago officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
WESH
Affidavit: Sister tried to save mother from brother during deadly Kissimmee stabbing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Matthew Sisley, confessed to stabbing and killing his mother and also stabbing and injuring his sister in their Kissimmee home last month. In an interview with detectives, he claimed he attacked his mom because she "never pushed...
flcourier.com
Tampa police chief resigns amid traffic stop controversy
TAMPA — Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor resigned Monday effective immediately after an investigation into a Pinellas County traffic stop where she flashed a badge and asked a deputy to “just let us go.”. Mayor Jane Castor asked for and received the resignation, Castor announced Monday in...
Advocate
Alleged Killer of Two Gay Men Says He Wants Death Sentence
Authorities say Steven Lorenzo of Florida drugged, sexually assaulted, and tortured two gay men before killing them. After years of fighting the charges, Lorenzo now says he wants to plead guilty and accept the death penalty. In December 2003, Lorenzo allegedly brought Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz back to his...
St. Petersburg motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
Bay News 9
Lakeland couple marries, wins 1st place for parade float
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland couple tied the knot at one of Polk County’s biggest Christmas parades. This winter wonderland wedding was specially crafted by local businesses at no charge to the bride and groom. The amount behind the kind gesture was averaged around $20,000. “It’s been a...
Ninth-Grade Student Arrested At Gibbs High School In St. Petersburg With Gun
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A ninth-grade student at Gibbs High School was arrested today and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, a felony. A teacher notified the School Resource officer about a social media post from the student showing himself holding a
