Los Angeles County, CA

4d ago

No, the poor immigrants are used to Socialist governments and need a corrupt police force to feel at home. They got rid of all checks and balances on the city council, this article is a lie

Arrius Katticus
4d ago

l.a. county voters. never was a position so cheaply bought.

mercedcountytimes.com

Two new Republicans to represent region

Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

California May Pay Billions In Reparations For Qualifying African American Residents

The California Reparations Task Force, a Governor-appointed body, has estimated that the state’s payouts to modern-day descendants of Black slaves could total as much as $569 billion. A 550-page report from the task force is the first government-commissioned study on harms against the Black community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by President Lyndon ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California bill would cap apartment security deposits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bill introduced in the California Assembly could change the amount of security deposit landlords can charge tenants. Video Player: How much do you need to earn to afford to live on the Central Coast? New housing report finds out. Assemblymember Matt Haney, a Democrat from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Pandemic widened California’s ‘achievement gap’ | Dan Walters

When the California Legislature reconvenes this week for a new biennial session it will have dozens of new faces and also dozens of old, unresolved issues. Housing shortages, inflation, homelessness and drought are among the larger ones, but none is more important than the state’s crisis in public education.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation

December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Three Health Care Providers Agree to Pay $22.5 Million for Alleged False Claims to California’s Medicaid Program

December 7, 2022 - Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County,. California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

“Make crime illegal again”: Grove fumes over Newsom plan to shutter prisons

California is moving forward with shuttering a state prison and correctional facility, to the disdain of a Central Valley legislator. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that the California City Correctional Facility and the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, located in Blythe, will shutter. The California City Correctional...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KSBW.com

California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies

SAN FRANCISCO — A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lawsuit brings California State Capitol Annex project to a halt

SACRAMENTO — The California State Capitol's project aimed at rebuilding the outdated building has come to a halt after grassroots organizations filed a lawsuit claiming the environmental impact report was inaccurate and the public never had a say.For months now, the entire state Legislature has worked out of a nearby swing space while the Capitol building prepared for construction. But now, a fence line, barricades and bulldozers are for nothing after a lawsuit stopped this project in its tracks.Koda Monty and their dad walk the State Capitol grounds daily taking advantage of the treelined sidewalks and parks. Both are frustrated...
CALIFORNIA STATE

