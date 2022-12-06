Read full article on original website
Quickies
4d ago
No, the poor immigrants are used to Socialist governments and need a corrupt police force to feel at home. They got rid of all checks and balances on the city council, this article is a lie
Reply
4
Arrius Katticus
4d ago
l.a. county voters. never was a position so cheaply bought.
Reply
7
Related
KCRA.com
Rent, fentanyl, ticket prices: An early look at bills California lawmakers will consider in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Should apartment security deposits be limited to one month's rent? Should political figures use campaign funds for security? Should homeless encampments be banned near schools and childcare centers? There are some of the questions California lawmakers are poised to answer in 2023. State lawmakers this week...
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
mercedcountytimes.com
Two new Republicans to represent region
Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
NBC Bay Area
California Teacher Returns to LAX After Being Imprisoned in Russia
California teacher Sarah Krivanek, barely able to see straight from what she calls “hell on Earth” conditions in a prison camp in Russia, stepped foot into freedom at LAX Friday. "What’s it like for you to be home, right now, stepping here?" NBCLA asked. "I’m really, really,...
KQED
Guaranteed Income Program for Pregnant Black People Expands to 4 California Counties
A first-in-the-nation experiment to give cash to pregnant Black people in San Francisco is expanding to four counties in California after receiving $6.5 million in city and state funding. Since June 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has given $1,000 per month to nearly 150 Black residents during a portion of...
LA County DA Gascón defends new policy aimed at avoiding 'adverse immigration consequences'
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón responded to criticism of a new policy that formally updates how the DA's office handles crimes involving immigrants.
davisvanguard.org
LA County District Attorney and Department of Public Health Director Announce Collaboration to Fight Fentanyl Crisis
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has joined with LA Dept. of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer to create a working group to address the fentanyl crisis through prevention, education and enforcement. DA Gascón said he is “proud to announce that we...
California May Pay Billions In Reparations For Qualifying African American Residents
The California Reparations Task Force, a Governor-appointed body, has estimated that the state’s payouts to modern-day descendants of Black slaves could total as much as $569 billion. A 550-page report from the task force is the first government-commissioned study on harms against the Black community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by President Lyndon ...
These are the 2 things that can be legally dropped from a car in California
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There are two things that can legally be dropped from a car in California, according to the state’s vehicle code – specifically California Vehicle Code 23114. According to the CHP, a driver can technically spill clear water onto the roadway or feathers from live birds. However, the law stipulates that they […]
KSBW.com
California bill would cap apartment security deposits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bill introduced in the California Assembly could change the amount of security deposit landlords can charge tenants. Video Player: How much do you need to earn to afford to live on the Central Coast? New housing report finds out. Assemblymember Matt Haney, a Democrat from...
Hanford Sentinel
Pandemic widened California’s ‘achievement gap’ | Dan Walters
When the California Legislature reconvenes this week for a new biennial session it will have dozens of new faces and also dozens of old, unresolved issues. Housing shortages, inflation, homelessness and drought are among the larger ones, but none is more important than the state’s crisis in public education.
goldrushcam.com
Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation
December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
Bakersfield Channel
Department of Justice warns California residents about phone scammers spoofing government numbers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — There is a mountain of stories of people who have been manipulated, scared, scammed and threatened out of tens of thousands of dollars by scammers pretending to be everything from Amazon Prime employees to lovestruck royals from abroad. Now, the United States Attorney's Office is...
California housing reform bill introduced on day one of new session
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State lawmakers introduced over a hundred bills on the first day of session Monday. Senator Scott Wiener (D- San Francisco) unveiled his bill Tuesday, which he says will be a game changer for affordable housing. In addition to the bill, there’s also a new study out...
goldrushcam.com
Three Health Care Providers Agree to Pay $22.5 Million for Alleged False Claims to California’s Medicaid Program
December 7, 2022 - Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County,. California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries...
Fact Check: Would White People Really Be Eligible For Reparations?
As states look to shape what reparations will look like for Black people, let’s just keep our eyes on this space. The post Fact Check: Would White People Really Be Eligible For Reparations? appeared first on NewsOne.
sjvsun.com
“Make crime illegal again”: Grove fumes over Newsom plan to shutter prisons
California is moving forward with shuttering a state prison and correctional facility, to the disdain of a Central Valley legislator. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that the California City Correctional Facility and the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, located in Blythe, will shutter. The California City Correctional...
KSBW.com
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
SAN FRANCISCO — A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Lawsuit brings California State Capitol Annex project to a halt
SACRAMENTO — The California State Capitol's project aimed at rebuilding the outdated building has come to a halt after grassroots organizations filed a lawsuit claiming the environmental impact report was inaccurate and the public never had a say.For months now, the entire state Legislature has worked out of a nearby swing space while the Capitol building prepared for construction. But now, a fence line, barricades and bulldozers are for nothing after a lawsuit stopped this project in its tracks.Koda Monty and their dad walk the State Capitol grounds daily taking advantage of the treelined sidewalks and parks. Both are frustrated...
Comments / 8