Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
Could Georgia be the next state to ban TikTok on government devices?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s no denying TikTok’s popularity, but could the video-sharing app come to an end in Georgia?. In a release, State Senator Jason Anavitarte announced he plans to introduce legislation to ban TikTok statewide. He also wants to work with Gov. Kemp to craft an executive order prohibiting state employees from installing TikTok on state-owned devices.
Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season
SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax for another month to help families offset the cost of holiday spending. The Republican made the announcement Thursday at the state Capitol with fellow GOP leaders. The tax of 29.1...
Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University System of Georgia offers student work opportunities at 26 public colleges and universities but allows each school to decide how much to compensate their workers. “The University System of Georgia’s commitment to student employment provides students with financial support in pursuit of...
What to do if your land is needed by GDOT for new interchange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people living in metro Atlanta could be asked to move. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land. It needs the space to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.
Georgia foster care programs facing shortage in parents willing to help
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The holidays can be a very lonely time for many but especially for foster care children. New data shows more than 10,000 children are in Georgia’s foster care system this holiday and right now statewide there is a massive shortage in families willing to welcome children into their homes, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.
FIRST ALERT | Cold, wet weather is in Sunday’s forecast!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The lull in wet weather comes to an end tonight and early Sunday morning as a wave of rain builds southward through North Georgia. Keep a casual eye on the forecast in the First Alert Weather App if you’re out and about this evening.
New playground installed at Salem Park in Stonecrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the installation of a new playground at Salem Park in Stonecrest on Friday. It is a welcomed sight for nearby residents and students who go to Salem Middle School across the street. “We have been working all year...
Holiday lights contest winner in metro Atlanta to receive $1K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - ‘Tis the season for Cindy Gebhardt to set up the holiday lights, and for her, the more the merrier. “I don’t know how many lights, but it takes me about four days probably,” Gebhardt said. She started the tradition about two...
First Alert Forecast | Wet, chilly weather returns this weekend!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our lull in the wet weather is forecast to come to an end tonight and early Sunday morning as a wave of rain builds southward through North Georgia. Under lots of clouds, temperatures have ‘warmed’ into the mid and upper 50s across Metro Atlanta....
South Fulton bans almost all signage along city roads
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The next election cycle will look very different in South Fulton. You won’t see a single candidate’s sign on the side of the city’s roads. In fact, South Fulton just banned almost all signage along all roads in the city. There...
Dunwoody police warn to lock doors amid spike in car break-ins in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Dunwoody are warning people to be vigilant after a recent spike in car break-ins in the metro Atlanta area. Officials released a question checklist to remind vehicle owners to always be safe and careful. It is important to lock your doors,...
Children in GA hospitals travel to the North Pole for the holidays, thanks to virtual reality
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are children in Metro-Atlanta who sadly will not be home for the holidays this year; that is why a group of Georgians is bringing the holidays to them. They found a way to take the children to another world, without ever having to walk out the front door.
