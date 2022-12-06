ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

White nationalist Nick Fuentes reportedly hurls drink at Hollywood In-N-Out customers

By Marc Sternfield, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(KTLA) – Nick Fuentes , a white supremacist leader who recently dined with former President Donald Trump, was caught on camera hurling a drink at customers at a Hollywood In-N-Out Burger over the weekend.

Fuentes had apparently been confronted by diners and, according to TMZ , initially pretended to be someone else. The customers tossed small paper cups filled with ketchup at Fuentes on their way out the door.

The video shows Fuentes throwing his drink in their direction, splattering customers standing next to him who did not appear to be involved.

McCarthy condemns Nick Fuentes but says Trump ‘didn’t know who he was’

Police were not called to the scene and Fuentes left a short time later, TMZ reported.

Fuentes later took to Telegram to discuss the incident , according to Insider, saying that there was a “food fight at in n out” and adding, “nobody was harmed.”

Fuentes was a Boston University student when he attended a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted in violence in 2017. He became an internet personality who used his platform to spread white supremacist and antisemitic views. Fuentes leads a far-right extremist movement called “America First,” with supporters known as “Groypers.”

Two weeks ago, Fuentes attended a dinner with rapper Kanye West (aka “Ye”) who has also espoused antisemitic conspiracy theories, at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate.

Trump has said he was not aware of Fuentes’ white supremacist views before he hosted him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bernard Jesmer
4d ago

Donald Trump didn't know him, he's running for president and he doesn't know who he's dinning with,Wow forgive me but I don't believe that's true,

Tim Stocke
4d ago

look I once had a guy arrested for throwing change at one of my employees . didn't leave a mark but he was charged with attempted assault with a foreign object he was on probation and went back to jail for years over it . both parties could have been charged with disorderly conduct and assault .

loneranger
2d ago

23 years old! This kid is a product of generational hate. When you’re brought up in a family, that’s uneducated, you spawn more hate like this character and the Kyle Rittenhouse’s of American. He’s in for a life of violence, conflict, and most likely prison,

