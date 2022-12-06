ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 3

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large 250-year-old tree falls on home in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large 250-year-old tree toppled onto a home in Toco Hills Friday morning. “I heard a rumble, then I heard a crash, and the alarms went off in my house,” said Michael, who’s owned the home since 2003. It happened around...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stonecrest Mall closed after 14-year-old was shot on Saturday, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed Stonecrest Mall as police officials investigate a shooting that left a teenage boy injured on Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to the Stonecrest Mall just before 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they learned that a 14-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Douglasville man wanted for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville man is wanted for several charges related to child molestation. 42-year-old Terrice Monite Smith is wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and statutory rape. Smith is a Douglasville Resident. He has been seen in the Dallas Highway area of Douglasville near...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man accused of setting Lawrenceville law office on fire, killing one person

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been accused of setting a Lawrenceville law office on fire and killing one person. The Lawrenceville Police and Fire Departments responded to 154 Stone Mountain St. just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. They found a single-story, wood-frame business on fire and had the fire under control by 5:50 p.m. A man, identified as Allen Tayeh, was found walking away from the fire. Police found a revolver with spent shell casings on Tayeh; he also had burns on his hands and hair as well as singed clothing. Tayeh was then detained for questioning.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lawrenceville man has been accused of setting a law office on fire and killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney. Allen Tayeh reportedly shot attorney Doug Lewis and set his law practice on fire Dec. 8. The Lawrenceville Police and Fire Departments responded to 154 Stone Mountain St. just before 5:30 p.m. Police found Tayeh walking away from the fire. They found a revolver with spent shell casings on Tayeh; he also had burns on his hands and hair as well as singed clothing. Tayeh was then detained for questioning.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
AUGUSTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gwinnett County fatal shooting under investigation

Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. 5 tips to avoid getting sick...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in multiple burglaries

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in multiple burglaries. Officers responded to 190 Adair Ave. Dec. 5 after the homeowner reported someone tried to break into their home. A preliminary investigation found that the home had been previously burglarized multiple times. Surveillance footage revealed a man using a wooden object in an attempt to break through the home’s front door. He is unsuccessful and walks away.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several arrests have been made in connection to a stolen vehicle. The Atlanta Police Department says several individuals broke into a vehicle in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers spotted the vehicle but when the occupants noticed their patrol car, the driver...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shooting on Wednesday. Officers responded to 49 Bennett St. around 4:23 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital alive, conscious, and breathing.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

16-year-old Union City girl found safe

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City police say a missing 16-year-old girl has been found. Da’Nazia Jackson was reported missing after last being seen by her mother on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police she was reunited...
UNION CITY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy