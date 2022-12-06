Read full article on original website
Related
WRIC TV
China’s Xi vows to buy more Mideast oil as US focus wanes
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed on Friday to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs, likely seeking to cast Beijing in a more favorable light than Washington as America’s attention in the region wanes.
WRIC TV
Peru’s president asks Cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, swore in her Cabinet on Saturday just three days after becoming the country’s first female head of state and asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office. The 17 ministers picked by Boluarte, who...
WRIC TV
As COVID-19 becomes routine, Africa readies for next crisis
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Building on the experience of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, African countries are strengthening health systems to prepare for the next health crisis, the World Health Organization’s Africa director said Thursday. At the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, some of the 54 countries...
WRIC TV
Climate activists stage protests at 2 German airports
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists briefly disrupted traffic at Munich airport in southern Germany Thursday, in a protest against the environmental impact of air travel. The group Last Generation said some of its members glued themselves to the tarmac in Munich, while others entered the grounds of Berlin airport.
WRIC TV
Jailed Nobel laureate Bialiatski barred from sending speech
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Imprisoned Belarusian human rights campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, hasn’t been allowed by Belarus authorities to hand over his speech for the award ceremony, his wife said Thursday. Natalia Pinchuk, who will deliver...
Comments / 0