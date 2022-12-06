ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRIC TV

China’s Xi vows to buy more Mideast oil as US focus wanes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed on Friday to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs, likely seeking to cast Beijing in a more favorable light than Washington as America’s attention in the region wanes.
WRIC TV

Peru’s president asks Cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, swore in her Cabinet on Saturday just three days after becoming the country’s first female head of state and asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office. The 17 ministers picked by Boluarte, who...
WRIC TV

As COVID-19 becomes routine, Africa readies for next crisis

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Building on the experience of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, African countries are strengthening health systems to prepare for the next health crisis, the World Health Organization’s Africa director said Thursday. At the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, some of the 54 countries...
WRIC TV

Climate activists stage protests at 2 German airports

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists briefly disrupted traffic at Munich airport in southern Germany Thursday, in a protest against the environmental impact of air travel. The group Last Generation said some of its members glued themselves to the tarmac in Munich, while others entered the grounds of Berlin airport.
WRIC TV

Jailed Nobel laureate Bialiatski barred from sending speech

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Imprisoned Belarusian human rights campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, hasn’t been allowed by Belarus authorities to hand over his speech for the award ceremony, his wife said Thursday. Natalia Pinchuk, who will deliver...

