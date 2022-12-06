Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon loses 2nd elections director in as many years
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we are at an extraordinarily challenging time for elections officials.” Fagan herself appeared remotely a day earlier before an Oregon House committee, where she outlined those challenges and appealed for more funds. Fagan said that her office tracked 220 incidents of false information this year.
Biden Called Gay Marriage ‘Inevitable' and Soon It'll Be Law
A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised. A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles, where he disclosed not...
Who Is the ‘Merchant of Death' and Why Was He in Illinois? What to Know
A Russian arms dealer known around the world as the "Merchant of Death" spent years in Illinois before a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia set him free. Bout is widely known abroad for having fueled some of the world’s worst conflicts. In Russia, however, he's seen as a swashbuckling businessman who was unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive U.S. sting operation.
Maxwell Frost, First Gen Z Congressman-Elect, Denied Apartment Over Bad Credit
Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost of Florida, the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, says he is struggling to get an apartment in Washington and lost an application fee because his credit is “really bad.”. The 25-year-old progressive Democrat, who will receive a $174,000 salary as a congressman, says...
Congress May Revisit the Expanded Child Tax Credit in the Lame Duck Session. But Terms May Not Be as Generous as in 2021
As Congress races to get as much done as possible this month before a new session begins, it may consider reupping the expanded child tax credit. The more generous 2021 credit was instrumental in helping more children out of poverty. Yet a newly expanded credit would take compromise and may...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0