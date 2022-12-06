ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Oregon loses 2nd elections director in as many years

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we are at an extraordinarily challenging time for elections officials.” Fagan herself appeared remotely a day earlier before an Oregon House committee, where she outlined those challenges and appealed for more funds. Fagan said that her office tracked 220 incidents of false information this year.
OREGON STATE
NBC Chicago

Who Is the ‘Merchant of Death' and Why Was He in Illinois? What to Know

A Russian arms dealer known around the world as the "Merchant of Death" spent years in Illinois before a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia set him free. Bout is widely known abroad for having fueled some of the world’s worst conflicts. In Russia, however, he's seen as a swashbuckling businessman who was unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive U.S. sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy