SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we are at an extraordinarily challenging time for elections officials.” Fagan herself appeared remotely a day earlier before an Oregon House committee, where she outlined those challenges and appealed for more funds. Fagan said that her office tracked 220 incidents of false information this year.

OREGON STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO