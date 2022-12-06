ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Canada condemns Apple's AirDrop changes affecting protestors in China

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Canada's House of Commons has "condemned" Apple for seemingly aiding the Chinese government's crackdown on protesters by changing how AirDrop iniOS works. The House of Commons in Canada's parliament has spoken against Apple's move...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...

Comments / 0

Community Policy