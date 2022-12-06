Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place yesterday evening. On December 7, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded numerous video game accessories. The suspect also demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. The suspect then fled the area with the stolen merchandise and money. No one was injured during this incident.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO