WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has died following a house fire Friday night. Battalion chief Jose Ocadiz confirmed to KAKE News that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fire happened in the 1200 block of N. Wilbur, near 13th St. North and Ridge Road. A witness across the street from the home called 9-1-1 at around 9:00 p.m. Initially thought to be a grass fire, it was soon escalated to a house fire. An official at the scene was able to confirm to KAKE News that a man was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

WICHITA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO