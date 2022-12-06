Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alivia Gugenhan
A Kansas teenager was last seen weeks ago in the central Kansas. Alivia Gugenhan, 15, was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2022, in Hutchinson. She will celebrate her 16th birthday on Dec. 17. ALIVIA GUGENHAN. Missing from: Hutchinson, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 19, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height...
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
KAKE TV
Man killed in southeast Wichita motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash in southeast Wichita. The incident occurred Thursday Night at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 39th St. and Rock Rd. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old motorcycle driver was headed northbound on Rock, when an...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Break-in and theft at new Wichita business
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A new locally owned business was devastated by a burglar. Not only did he steal from it, but he also tore a hole in the wall to get in. "Right in this area, he broke a hole, that he could slip through." The hole is patched...
KAKE TV
West Wichita house fire leaves one person dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has died following a house fire Friday night. Battalion chief Jose Ocadiz confirmed to KAKE News that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fire happened in the 1200 block of N. Wilbur, near 13th St. North and Ridge Road. A witness across the street from the home called 9-1-1 at around 9:00 p.m. Initially thought to be a grass fire, it was soon escalated to a house fire. An official at the scene was able to confirm to KAKE News that a man was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
One dead in motorcycle crash south of Wichita
Sedgwick County EMS and first responders are working a crash south of Wichita where one person has died.
Wichita man sentenced for W. Kellogg SWAT standoff
A Wichita man was sentenced to prison in connection to a standoff that happened on West Kellogg in January.
Cold case: Kansas man arrested 42 years after a woman was fatally shot in Great Bend
Mary Robin Walter, 23, was a wife and mother going to nursing school at Barton County Community College when she was fatally shot.
Winfield Correctional Facility reports inmate death
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his unit.
One person with life-threatening injuries after fire in west Wichita
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire located in west Wichita where one person has been critically injured.
McPherson Police Chief completes FBI Academy
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Thursday, McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Assistant Chief Todd Martens wrote in a release that Chief Golden began training at the FBI National Academy 10 weeks ago, in mid-October and successfully completed the training this week. Chief Golden’s training included classroom instruction, physical fitness, and more.
TMZ.com
Kansas H.S. Students Allegedly Yell N-Word, Bring Black Doll To Game, Schools Investigating
Two Kansas high schools say they've launched an investigation after several students at a recent basketball game allegedly yelled the n-word -- while waving around a Black doll. The incident went down Saturday -- when the Topeka H.S. boys basketball team took on Valley Center H.S. in Valley Center, KS.
Man dies in Wichita house fire
The fire was reported just before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane, in northwest Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said the majority of the blaze was contained to the home’s basement.
KWCH.com
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
kfdi.com
Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
KWCH.com
Investigation of a missing Wichita man
The City of Wichita is considering using millions of federal American Rescue Plan dollars to develop a project to house people experiencing homelessness. The Wind Surge confirmed the prospective buyer as Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates other minor league teams affiliated with MLB. Daughter searching for...
Baby chimp at Sedgwick County Zoo meets daddy chimp
Kucheza, a baby chimpanzee born at the Sedgwick County Zoo last month, met his dad Wednesday.
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by police
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Police Division apprehended a man accused of an armed robbery at a northwest Wichita Walmart on Thursday. The individual was taken into custody after police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Kellogg and Seneca following a pursuit that originated from the Walmart store near Maize Road and 21st Street North.
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
