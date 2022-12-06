ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alivia Gugenhan

A Kansas teenager was last seen weeks ago in the central Kansas. Alivia Gugenhan, 15, was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2022, in Hutchinson. She will celebrate her 16th birthday on Dec. 17. ALIVIA GUGENHAN. Missing from: Hutchinson, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 19, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Man killed in southeast Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash in southeast Wichita. The incident occurred Thursday Night at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 39th St. and Rock Rd. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old motorcycle driver was headed northbound on Rock, when an...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

West Wichita house fire leaves one person dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has died following a house fire Friday night. Battalion chief Jose Ocadiz confirmed to KAKE News that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fire happened in the 1200 block of N. Wilbur, near 13th St. North and Ridge Road. A witness across the street from the home called 9-1-1 at around 9:00 p.m. Initially thought to be a grass fire, it was soon escalated to a house fire. An official at the scene was able to confirm to KAKE News that a man was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Police Chief completes FBI Academy

MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Thursday, McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Assistant Chief Todd Martens wrote in a release that Chief Golden began training at the FBI National Academy 10 weeks ago, in mid-October and successfully completed the training this week. Chief Golden’s training included classroom instruction, physical fitness, and more.
MCPHERSON, KS
KNSS Radio

Man dies in Wichita house fire

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane, in northwest Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said the majority of the blaze was contained to the home’s basement.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Investigation of a missing Wichita man

The City of Wichita is considering using millions of federal American Rescue Plan dollars to develop a project to house people experiencing homelessness. The Wind Surge confirmed the prospective buyer as Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates other minor league teams affiliated with MLB. Daughter searching for...
WICHITA, KS
Edy Zoo

Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by police

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Police Division apprehended a man accused of an armed robbery at a northwest Wichita Walmart on Thursday. The individual was taken into custody after police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Kellogg and Seneca following a pursuit that originated from the Walmart store near Maize Road and 21st Street North.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy