Atlanta, GA

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game for the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sore right lower leg Saturday night. Mitchell, averaging 29.0 points in his first season with Cleveland, was unavailable game against Oklahoma City. He sat out a 106-95 loss to Sacramento a night earlier. The Cavaliers are 11-0 at home with Mitchell in the lineup and 0-2 when he doesn’t play. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff did not offer additional details about when he might return to action. Mitchell was acquired from Utah in a major offseason trade that saw Cleveland send Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton to the Jazz, in addition to three first-round draft picks. He scored a season-high 43 points against the Lakers on Dec. 6.
Jeremy Roach sat out the Duke basketball team's 82-55 home win over the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-7, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) on Saturday evening with a toe injury. By all accounts, it sounds like the junior captain and usual starting point guard could have played, but the staff was playing it ...
