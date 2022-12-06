ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

Apple's internal report says that it doesn't stifle employee speech

A number of employees at Apple have been upset with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apple Insider

Maryland Apple Store starting union negotiations in early 2023

Union members from the newly-organized Apple Store in Maryland have set dates for formal negotiations with Apple management, covering employee benefits, pay scales, and more. Towson Apple workers voted to join the International Association...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Apple sued by women who claim they are being stalked by AirTags

Apple is being sued by two people who say its AirTags were used to unknowingly follow them.AirTags were released earlier this year, as a way for people to track items. They can be attached to objects such as bags or keys, and then followed from an app on the iPhone.But numerous reports have suggested that the tags are also being used to follow women without their consent.The latest case, filed in a federal court in San Francisco, is brought by two women who allege the AirTags were used to track them by ex-partners. One of the women said the trackers...
INDIANA STATE
Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
The US Sun

Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you

CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Gizmodo

End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile

Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
Android Authority

How to tell if your phone has been cloned

With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
BGR.com

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.

