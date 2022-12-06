Read full article on original website
Santa’s Arrival, Holiday Light Parade, Fireworks and More in Bucksport Saturday December 10th
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Craft Fair at G.H. Jewett School sponsored by Bucksport Recreation A Branch of The Down East Family YMCA. 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m: Pictures with Santa on Main Street sponsored by RSU 25 All-Activities Booster Club. 5pm - through parade: Free cookies & cocoa sponsored...
Santa and Reindeer to Be at Ellsworth YMCA Parking Lot Rather Than Woodlawn Sunday December 11th 10 am to 12 noon
Because of all the recent rain and warmer weather, Santa and his reindeer's visit originally scheduled for Woodlawn on Sunday, December 10th has been moved to the Downeast Family YMCA's parking lot from 10 to Noon. The grounds at Woodlawn are too soft and wet for cars to safely park...
Two vintage stores bring old treasures and new business to downtown Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to fashion -- vintage is always in style. Two new downtown Bangor businesses are taking what was old and breathing new life into that. “I do believe that we’re stronger together in downtown Bangor,” said Cara. The idea of together meets...
Bangor on Tap Returns to Cross Insurance Center in 2023
Hey craft beer fans – Tickets for Bangor on Tap go on sale Monday at 10 am – just in time for your holiday gift giving. Bangor on Tap returns to Cross Insurance Center on April 8, 2023 with more than 75 craft beers, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers, plus music all day by the ADAM EZRA GROUP.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Troopers: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in fiery crash in Maine
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — There were “multiple fatalities” when a vehicle carrying at least some Maine Maritime Academy students crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday, Maine State Police said. Three Maine Maritime Academy students were taken to local hospitals, and Maine Maritime President...
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
Her work may be the answer for eliminating homelessness
After working with Bangor’s homeless population for nearly 20 years, Jen Weatherbee no longer trudges through snow looking for unsheltered people to offer them help. In her new role, she sits at a desk making calls, sending emails and gathering data, but she knows she’s on the road to ending homelessness in the area.
Bixby Chocolate opening first retail café in Waterville arts hub
Bixby Chocolate, a Rockland maker of organic chocolate bars founded in 2011, said it would open its first chocolate café and retail shop in Waterville on Dec. 17. “We are thrilled to open our Bixby Chocolate Café — this has been a longtime dream come true,” the company’s founder and owner, Kate McAleer, said in a news release.
What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?
I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
Remember When Kirstie Alley Had a Home in Maine for Almost 30 Years?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Most of us woke up on Tuesday morning learning of the sad news of the passing of Kirstie Alley. For fans of Cheers and the numerous other roles she played during her career, this was an unexpected loss.
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
Is ‘Christmas Tree Shops’ in Bangor Going to Change Its Iconic Name?
Rebranding can be a challenge. Every now and then, a company needs to re-position itself to either get with the times, or to grow larger, or any other number of reasons. But you can bet when you have a nationally established brand, when the talk of a re-brand comes up, the decision is likely pretty thorough and not taken lightly at all.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
Pittsfield has a new Police Chief
PITTSFIELD– A new leader has taken the helm at the Pittsfield Police Department. Vincente Morris was sworn in Tuesday after Pittsfield councilors unanimously voted to appoint him to the position. Morris previously served the Augusta Police Department for two decades, working his way up through the ranks from a...
Maine Man Faces 20 Years for Stealing Firearms and Threatening a Witness in Machias, Maine
A 29-year-old Lubec man is facing 20 years in prison for stealing firearms from the Machias True Value and threatening a witness. Lubec Man Faces 20 Years for Stealing Firearms and Threatening a Witness. Jeremy C. Lyons pleaded guilty to the crimes in U.S. District Court on Friday. The charges...
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
‘Let It Flow': Maine Police Dog Makes Funny Mistake When It Spots a Christmas Tree
Do you hold hands and sing around it like in Whoville? Do you place presents under it like Santa? Or do you pee on it like Kari the K9?. Bangor Maine Police Department K9 Pees on Christmas Tree. To share a funny story and put a smile on our faces,...
