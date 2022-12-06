ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ

Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own

Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December

Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
Zacks.com

5 Stocks to Watch on Their Recent Dividend Hike

Wall Street has seen an impressive rally since mid-October. Less-than-expected inflation rates in October with respect to several measures along with a dovish comment from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in November boosted investors’ confidence in risky assets like equities. However, hotter-than-expected job additions and a higher wage rate in...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
Zacks.com

5 Dividend Stocks to Allay Fears of a More-Aggressive Fed

The Federal Reserve at each of its previous four meetings held this year, had raised the interest rate by 0.75 points to combat stubbornly high inflation. This was its fastest pace since the beginning of the 1980s. However, monetary tightening measures don’t bode well for the stock market as it curtails consumer spending and impacts economic growth.
NASDAQ

ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces $50B Share Buyback, Ups 2023 Capex

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM will expand its share buyback program to $50 billion to enhance shareholder returns and raise dividends. The decision has been made as the company opposes a political backlash by offering investors the profits from the surging commodity prices. ExxonMobil would spend $50 billion to buy back...
TheStreet

PepsiCo Stock Bumps Higher On Report of North American Job Cuts

PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that suggested the drinks and snacks giant is preparing to lay off hundreds of workers in its north American division. PepsiCo, which lifted its full-year profit forecasts in October following a stronger-than-expected third quarter...
datafloq.com

India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
FXDailyReport.com

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) gave strong forecast

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock rose 3.23% (As on December 9, 12:34:19 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, signaling strong demand for chips used in data centers and networking equipment. Cash from operations of $4,583 million for the fourth quarter, less capital expenditures of $122 million, resulted in $4,461 million of free cash flow, or 50 percent of revenue. Quarterly common stock dividend increased by 12 percent to $4.60 from the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $5,722 million for the fourth quarter.

