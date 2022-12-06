Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money
AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
Apple has seen $165 billion in market value erased in less than a week as investors grow concerned about building iPhone shortages due to China Covid protests
"The reality is Apple is... at the mercy of China's zero Covid policy which remains a very frustrating situation," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December
Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stay Shaky Amid Fed Uncertainty
The energy sector was a notable decliner as U.S. crude futures slumped to their lowest close of the year.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch on Their Recent Dividend Hike
Wall Street has seen an impressive rally since mid-October. Less-than-expected inflation rates in October with respect to several measures along with a dovish comment from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in November boosted investors’ confidence in risky assets like equities. However, hotter-than-expected job additions and a higher wage rate in...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
Zacks.com
5 Dividend Stocks to Allay Fears of a More-Aggressive Fed
The Federal Reserve at each of its previous four meetings held this year, had raised the interest rate by 0.75 points to combat stubbornly high inflation. This was its fastest pace since the beginning of the 1980s. However, monetary tightening measures don’t bode well for the stock market as it curtails consumer spending and impacts economic growth.
Top Wall Street Strategist Says Job Collapse Could Crush Market in 2023: 7 Safe Dividend Proxy Stocks to Buy Now
One of the most respected strategists on Wall Street sees the potential for a collapsing labor market in 2023. These seven top bond market proxy stocks look like solid and safe defensive ideas in case the stock market takes a beating next year.
The stock market may retest this year's lows and returns will be nearly flat in 2023, Goldman Sachs chief equities strategist says
Stocks may retest lows this year and returns will be near-flat in 2023, according to Goldman Sachs' chief equities strategist David Kostin. The S&P 500 may hit 3,600 in the near term, as companies have revise 2023 earnings forecasts lower, he warned. Next year, the S&P 500 could see nearly...
NASDAQ
ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces $50B Share Buyback, Ups 2023 Capex
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM will expand its share buyback program to $50 billion to enhance shareholder returns and raise dividends. The decision has been made as the company opposes a political backlash by offering investors the profits from the surging commodity prices. ExxonMobil would spend $50 billion to buy back...
Android Headlines
TSMC will invest $40 billion in building a second chip plant to meet US demand
As reported by AZCentral, President Biden joined the founder of TSMC to announce the opening of the company’s second chip plant in Arizona, raising its investment in the state to $40 billion. The President cited the massive complex as a sign that “American manufacturing is back, folks.”. With...
4 Chip Stocks That Are Down and out This December
Macroeconomic headwinds and recently imposed regulations on chip sales have marred the chip and semiconductor industry’s performance. In this backdrop, it could be wise to avoid chip stocks NVIDIA (NVDA),...
PepsiCo Stock Bumps Higher On Report of North American Job Cuts
PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that suggested the drinks and snacks giant is preparing to lay off hundreds of workers in its north American division. PepsiCo, which lifted its full-year profit forecasts in October following a stronger-than-expected third quarter...
Stocks Edge Higher, Costco, Lululemon, Broadcom, Bath & Body Works - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday December 9:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Fed Decision In Sight. U.S. equity moved cautiously higher Friday as traders looked to close out a difficult week highlight by a sharp pullback in Treasury yields and added concerns over a near-term recession.
datafloq.com
India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
‘The clock has struck midnight in China’: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says Apple needs a new plan after major iPhone supply-chain disruptions
By 2025, 50% of iPhone production could be in these two countries instead, according to Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives.
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) gave strong forecast
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock rose 3.23% (As on December 9, 12:34:19 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, signaling strong demand for chips used in data centers and networking equipment. Cash from operations of $4,583 million for the fourth quarter, less capital expenditures of $122 million, resulted in $4,461 million of free cash flow, or 50 percent of revenue. Quarterly common stock dividend increased by 12 percent to $4.60 from the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $5,722 million for the fourth quarter.
