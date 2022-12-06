Read full article on original website
11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
Man Injured In Deer-SUV Collision Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting on an injury crash that occurred near Rochester this morning when a vehicle collided with a deer. The report on the incident indicates an SUV driven by 38-year-old Dustin Kowalewski of Rochester was traveling south on Highway 52 around 6 AM when it struck the deer and left the roadway. He was not hurt, but his passenger, 23-year-old Corey Berkner of Mazeppa, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
2 Pedestrians Killed in Separate Crashes in Minnesota on Monday
Perham, MN (KROC-AM News) - There were two fatal crashes involving pedestrians in Minnesota Monday evening. The State Patrol today reported that a 74-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on a northern Minnesota Highway. The victim, who was from the town of Palisade, was walking in the traffic lane on Highway 78 south of Perham when he was hit. The deadly collision occurred in an area where the roadway runs between two lakes in Otter Tail County and there are dozens of lakeshore resorts and homes nearby.
Watch Out for Minnesota’s Dangerous Highways This Winter
With the winter here as well as the holidays, we know we will be doing a lot of driving and we know that we need to be careful. However, there are some roads in our beautiful state that are dangerous regardless. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Red Wing Crash Sends Three People to Hospital
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized after a car and an SUV heading in opposite directions on Hwy. 61 in Red Wing collided Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a northbound Chevy Suburban, driven by 67-year-old Michael Murphy of Red Wing, and a southbound Pontiac G6, operated by 33-year-old Rebecca Ashby of Red Wing, crashed into each other west of downtown Red Wing shortly after 3 p.m. Ashby had two passengers in her vehicle that troopers are identifying as a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
Guilty Plea For High Speed Chase and Burglary in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two men charged with leading police on a high-speed chase following a burglary recently entered into a plea agreement. 37-year-old Kyle Felter admitted to felony counts of third-degree burglary and fleeing police. Two felony theft-related charges and three misdemeanor offenses were dropped through the plea agreement.
Top 15 Vehicles Targeted For Catalytic Converter Thefts in Minnesota
People have guts - stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight. If you missed it, that actually happened in Rochester, Minnesota last week. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are all experiencing these thefts and below are the top 15 vehicles that seem to be targeted for catalytic converter thefts. 15 Vehicles...
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
Rochester Could See Accumulating Snow & Ice Thursday and Friday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 6 PM Thursday through noon on Friday. The advisory covers the southern quarter of Minnesota and is due to a forecast that calls for accumulating snow mixed with ice. At this point, the National Weather Service is predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall on parts of southeastern Minnesota, with the heavier amounts in areas close to the Iowa border. The forecast for the Rochester area calls for up to 3 inches of snow accumulation.
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota
Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
Apparent Exchange of Gunfire in Fatal St. Paul Police Shooting
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released additional information concerning a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul last weekend. The man who was shot by a veteran St. Paul police officer has been identified as 24-year-old Howard Johnson. The officer, who is on...
Here’s How to Submit Names for MnDOTs 3rd Annual Name A Snowplow Contest
It's hard to believe, but once again the calendar has rolled around to an event we all love to laugh with and at, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Name A Snowplow Contest!. Don't let Betty Whiteout be alone on the road, let's keep Plowy McPlowFace from getting too big...
Photo Bomber Turns Out To Be This Amazing Minnesota Vikings Player
What are the chances that something like this would happen to any of us here in Minnesota? A family of four, just out taking some holiday pictures, in their favorite Vikings attire; are photobombed by a gigantic man. Not just ANY gigantic man. This man happens to be an actual Minnesota Viking player!
Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
Most Popular Holiday Desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Lots of baking happens around this time of year. I love to bake so I'm excited to make Christmas cookies soon! But there are plenty of other desserts that people like to have during the holidays. So what are the most popular holiday desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin?. Growing...
If You’re Afraid of Heights You’ll Hate the Top of the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis (PICTURE)
When I first saw this picture... oh man. It's a picture from the top of the Foshay Tower in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you aren't familiar with the Foshay Tower, here's what it looks like. It's a pretty iconic building in the downtown area. If you've been to the cities...
