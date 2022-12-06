MIAMI (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Romeo Langford added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs celebrated the 26th anniversary of Gregg Popovich’s first game as coach by beating the Miami Heat 115-111 on Saturday. Devin Vassell had 18 pointss for the Spurs, hitting a jumper with 1:13 left that put them ahead to stay. Zach Collins scored 16 points and Doug McDermott added 13. Jimmy Butler scored 30 points for Miami, which got 23 from Tyler Herro, 14 from Caleb Martin and 12 apiece from Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. Victor Oladipo added 11 for Miami before fouling out. The Heat were outrebounded 46-32 and San Antonio’s bench outscored Miami’s 47-20.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 13 MINUTES AGO