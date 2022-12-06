Another round of Football Only Conference Realignment changes high school football in Central Wisconsin again with major changes. Starting with the large schools, the VFA is dissolved and the Wisconsin Valley Schools join a new Big Rivers/WI Valley Conference combo. In the East Division: D.C. Everest, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau West. In the West Division: Chippewa Falls, Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond, Rice Lake, River Falls, Superior. Each team will play one crossover with a team from the other division to make 8 conference games.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO