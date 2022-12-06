Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
WIAA Board of Control Sanctions Lacrosse as Spring Sport Offering in 2024
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved the addition of lacrosse as a sanctioned sport and three fast-tracked conference realignment requests at its December meeting today. After receiving a presentation from the committee assigned to evaluate the feasibility of adding boys and girls...
onfocus.news
Football Conference Realignment Changes High School Football Again
Another round of Football Only Conference Realignment changes high school football in Central Wisconsin again with major changes. Starting with the large schools, the VFA is dissolved and the Wisconsin Valley Schools join a new Big Rivers/WI Valley Conference combo. In the East Division: D.C. Everest, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau West. In the West Division: Chippewa Falls, Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond, Rice Lake, River Falls, Superior. Each team will play one crossover with a team from the other division to make 8 conference games.
onfocus.news
Man Arrested After Town of Hansen Drug Search Warrant
TOWN OF HANSEN, WI (OnFocus) -On October 6, 2022, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department along with several other agencies executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper where a large quantity methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin were seized from inside the these residences. Investigators also seized a large quantity of United States currency along with drug paraphernalia during the search.
