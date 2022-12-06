A man sued St. Louis County over his right to panhandle. Now the fight’s in Des Peres.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6
One year after tornado killed 6 at Amazon warehouse in Illinois, lawsuits remain pending
EDWARDSVILLE — For six area families, Saturday marks the first anniversary of the day they lost loved ones when an EF-3 tornado struck an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville. Relatives and colleagues of the six victims have called for new regulations that would require warehouses to have storm shelters to protect people during tornadoes. State lawmakers have not done that. In March the House passed a bill that would create a task force to study the issue, but that bill remains pending in the Senate.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45
(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen begins national search for new Nebraska prisons director
Governor-elect Jim Pillen said Friday he has launched a national search for a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue to serve as interim director until a permanent successor to Scott Frakes is appointed. Frakes announced in September that he would resign from the position effective Oct. 7. Frakes had been director since 2015.
KPVI Newschannel 6
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Libertarian Party of Iowa files for major party status
DES MOINES — The Libertarian Party of Iowa filed to regain major party status Friday. Libertarian candidate for governor Rick Stewart and his running mate, Marco Battaglia, earned 2.4% of the vote Nov. 8 in the governor’s race, exceeding the 2% minimum required by state law to qualify as an official political party.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts
ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
KPVI Newschannel 6
$36 billion in federal help will protect pensions for thousands of Nebraska truckers
OMAHA — Fred Lowry took some long, difficult trips during his 29-year career as a truck driver, often driving through the night and sleeping on the road to drop off his load on time. “His life was trucking,” said his daughter, Mary Packett of Omaha. “He was home maybe...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wanted: Proposals for Georgia Wildlife Viewing Grants
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Georgia is offering a helping hand to projects that help people experience the animals, plants and natural habitats emphasized in Georgia’s State Wildlife Action Plan. The opportunity comes by way of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Viewing Grants Program. The agency is now...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Saint Clair to not increase taxes for 2023
SAINT CLAIR — Taxes will stay the same for the coming year in the borough. The council voted Tuesday to approve the 2023 budget, keeping the real estate tax rate at 5 mills, despite a 12% increase in spending over this year. The 2022 budget’s general fund was $3,441,319,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rhode Island pot sales top $1.6 million in first week
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s pot shops saw brisk business during their first week of operation under a new state law allowing retail sales, according to a state agency. The state's six licensed cannabis dispensaries collectively sold more than $1.63 million worth of marijuana from Dec. 1...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?
BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big focus of the upcoming legislative session that convenes Jan. 9.
KPVI Newschannel 6
12ish Bars of Christmas set to return to downtown for annual fundraiser
Mark your calendars for December 17 event benefitting Hope House. In what has become the largest and most philanthropic bar crawl event in Lee’s Summit, the ninth Annual 12ish Bars of Christmas returns, ready to raise tens of thousands for Hope House. The popular downtown Lee’s Summit pub crawl...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia will enter next session with money surplus
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter their next regular session in January as the state continues to record budget surpluses. The commonwealth finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $2 billion and the state revenue collections continue to exceed expectations. Some economists are warning against using the excess money to increase spending during the legislative session.
KPVI Newschannel 6
How gas prices have changed in Minnesota in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Minnesota using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cox unveils $28.4 billion operating and capital budget
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed more details of his $28.4 billion operating and capital budget Friday that includes money for tax cuts, teacher raises and infrastructure. The governor unveiled his multiple-pronged plan for $1 billion in tax cuts and a total compensation increase for teachers of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Frank J. Kozielski
Frank J. Kozielski, 93, of Highland Park Senior Living, and formerly of Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre Medical Center, Plains Twp. Frank was born in Wilkes-Barre the son of the late Frank and Mary Wisniewski Kozielski. He...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Fish and Game Capture Special Elk at Local School
Idaho Fish and Game officers visited a local elementary school to capture a special kind of elk. Idaho Fish and Game introduced Topper, their 'Elk on a Shelf' to second graders at Indian Hills Elementary school on Thursday. Topper accidentally got into the school without anyone knowing and wreaked some...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Gordon Signs Proclamation Recognizing Wyoming Day
Governor Mark Gordon has officially proclaimed Saturday, December 10 as Wyoming Day, commemorating the 153rd anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage – their inherent right to vote and hold public office. In 1869, Territorial Governor John A. Campbell signed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Twinkle Cavanaugh comes to local rotary club
The president of the Alabama Public Service Commission attended the Dec. 5 Alexander City Rotary Club meeting to speak on Alabama’s utilities under the current political and economic climate. Twinkle Cavanaugh, president of the Public Service Commission, said while the commission’s goal is to keep utility costs low, a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana's infant mortality rate ticks up for second consecutive year
Indiana's progress in reducing the state's infant mortality rate, toward the governor's goal of being the lowest in the Midwest by 2024, has taken another step backward. The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that infant mortality in the Hoosier State ticked up to 6.7 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, from 6.6 in 2020.
