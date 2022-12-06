Read full article on original website
NJ Weather: Yes, It Will Rain This Weekend
Coming off a stretch of 6 days of at-or-above-normal temperatures, New Jersey returns to the chilly side for Friday and beyond. In fact, temperatures are going to stay at or below normal for the foreseeable future. All things considered, Friday will be a decent December day. Saturday's forecast will be...
NJ Weather: Turning Colder, Next Rain Chance This Weekend
After two days of pretty wet and relatively warm weather, colder air is now arriving in New Jersey. Fair warning: Thursday will be our "warmest" day for the next week at least, our last shot at 50s for a while. We had been watching a storm system for the Thursday...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
NJ Weather: Monday Will Be Our Last Pleasant, Totally Dry Day of the Week
Soak in as much sun as you can on Monday, because the rest of the week turns pretty unsettled. A pair of storm systems will once again potentially soak New Jersey this week. The first period of wet weather will come Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The second one — which is far less certain — is set for Thursday night into Friday.
A Lot of NJ Kids Are Sick Right Now, But Cold Medicine is Scarce
Is your child "under the weather" at the moment? They are not alone. From flu to COVID, from stomach bugs to upper respiratory viruses, "sick season" has been raging extra-early this year. Doctors' offices across New Jersey have been packed for almost a month now. Especially concerning is an uptick...
Sand Storm: NJ Sues North Wildwood For Fixing Eroded Beach Despite Ban
NORTH WILDWOOD — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place...
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
Regional Pizza Restaurant Chain With NJ, PA Locations Declares Bankruptcy
Just because you sell food that just about everyone enjoys doesn't mean you'll have an easy time running a business. Just ask the folks to run a chain of pizza restaurants across our region as they have just filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time. No easy go. This...
Shortage of Quality Santas Continues to Impact NJ
There isn't enough jolly to go around. As New Jersey enjoys its first holiday season in three years that's not overshadowed by COVID-19, demand for appearances by Santa Claus is way up. But the roster of quality Santas hasn't yet bounced back from the pandemic. New Jersey malls and other...
A New Study Finds NJ is a Top State For Hiring Workers
With many New Jersey businesses continuing to struggle to find enough workers a new study ranks the Garden State as 12th best in the nation for hiring, looking ahead to 2023. The CareerCloud.com study finds New Jersey has the 4th highest percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees, the Garden State has the 4th lowest job openings rate in the nation, Jersey ranks 6th nationally for having the best diversity among job candidates and the state comes in number 39 for best influx of talent.
Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days
If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
NJ Flu Epidemic Keeps Getting Worse
Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
Do NJ Residents Often Pay With Venmo?
It's that time of year; people are out and about, going to all kinds of random gatherings and festivities with both family and friends alike. This is probably one of your busiest times of the year. It's definitely the most expensive time of the year, that's for sure. There's no doubt that the times we're in have made it harder to validate spending a lot of money. Still, it's that time of year where we all somehow make it happen regardless.
NJ Judges Allow Bear Hunt to Continue — But is the Fight Really Over?
TRENTON – The bear hunt is back on and starts Tuesday afternoon after an appeals court dissolved a temporary stay that had prevented it from starting on schedule Monday morning. The state Department of Environmental Protection said the bear hunting season will start at 4 PM Tuesday. The hunt...
NJ Businesses Shackled By High Taxes – Could This Plan Help?
As we celebrate the holiday season across New Jersey, businesses aren’t counting on a Christmas miracle, but they are hoping a plan moves forward to give them some financial relief. Bearing in mind that the Garden State is consistently ranked as having the worst, most difficult business climate in...
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
Too Many Lawsuits in NJ? Critics Say This is Costing Us All Big Bucks
With so many lawsuits constantly being filed, the civil justice system in New Jersey has been ranked as one of the most costly in the nation. The American Tort Reform Foundation put the Garden State on the Judicial Hellhole watch list. “They’re concerned that some of the changes in the...
Prosecutor: 3 Charged for Murdering Mays Landing, NJ, Man; 1 Remains on the Run
Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
Mt. Holly, NJ, Man Sentenced For Possession With Intent to Distribute Crystal Meth
A man from Mount Holly has been sentenced to seven years in prison in connection to a case involving a large amount of crystal methamphetamine last year. 54-year-old Richard Mallinson had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. On March 23, 2021, members of...
Family of NJ Native Brian Sicknick Snubs GOP at Gold Medal Ceremony
The mother of New Jersey native Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who died as a result of the Jan. 6 attack, snubbed Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell during a ceremony presenting her son with the Congressional Medal of Honor for their heroism in the very building he defended. Brian...
