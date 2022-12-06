ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ Weather: Yes, It Will Rain This Weekend

Coming off a stretch of 6 days of at-or-above-normal temperatures, New Jersey returns to the chilly side for Friday and beyond. In fact, temperatures are going to stay at or below normal for the foreseeable future. All things considered, Friday will be a decent December day. Saturday's forecast will be...
Shortage of Quality Santas Continues to Impact NJ

There isn't enough jolly to go around. As New Jersey enjoys its first holiday season in three years that's not overshadowed by COVID-19, demand for appearances by Santa Claus is way up. But the roster of quality Santas hasn't yet bounced back from the pandemic. New Jersey malls and other...
A New Study Finds NJ is a Top State For Hiring Workers

With many New Jersey businesses continuing to struggle to find enough workers a new study ranks the Garden State as 12th best in the nation for hiring, looking ahead to 2023. The CareerCloud.com study finds New Jersey has the 4th highest percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees, the Garden State has the 4th lowest job openings rate in the nation, Jersey ranks 6th nationally for having the best diversity among job candidates and the state comes in number 39 for best influx of talent.
Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days

If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
NJ Flu Epidemic Keeps Getting Worse

Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
Do NJ Residents Often Pay With Venmo?

It's that time of year; people are out and about, going to all kinds of random gatherings and festivities with both family and friends alike. This is probably one of your busiest times of the year. It's definitely the most expensive time of the year, that's for sure. There's no doubt that the times we're in have made it harder to validate spending a lot of money. Still, it's that time of year where we all somehow make it happen regardless.
NJ Businesses Shackled By High Taxes – Could This Plan Help?

As we celebrate the holiday season across New Jersey, businesses aren’t counting on a Christmas miracle, but they are hoping a plan moves forward to give them some financial relief. Bearing in mind that the Garden State is consistently ranked as having the worst, most difficult business climate in...
