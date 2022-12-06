ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teenagers in court over two deaths in ‘mob-handed’ knife attack

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r46s5_0jYzCADB00

Three teenagers are facing trial next year for the murder of two 16-year-olds during “mob-handed armed violence” on the streets of London.

Hussain Bah, 18, and two boys aged 15 and 16, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday accused over the fatal stabbing of Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke.

It is alleged that Charlie was deliberately knocked off a motorbike by a Nissan four-by-four vehicle containing five people shortly after 5pm on November 26.

The prosecution claim he was set upon by a group from the Nissan armed with large knives in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, south-east London.

Charlie suffered at least six stab wounds with the fatal blow penetrating his skull.

In the melee, the second victim, Kearne, is believed to have been seriously injured by one of his own friends.

He was bundled into the Nissan and deposited a mile away in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, it is alleged.

Members of the public found him bleeding from a chest wound.

Emergency services attended both scenes and Charlie was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich where he died just over an hour after the attack.

Kearne was pronounced dead at the scene where he was found at 6.15pm.

The three defendants were subsequently charged with two counts of murder.

Mob-handed armed violence on the streets of London in the context of conflict between groups of young men

Bah appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Thameside prison, the 16-year-old was at Cookham Wood, and the youngest defendant sat in the dock.

They spoke briefly to confirm their names and ages before a timetable for the case was set.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC described it as a “mob-handed armed violence on the streets of London in the context of conflict between groups of young men”.

Judge Angela Rafferty KC set a plea hearing for February 21 with a six-week trial at the Old Bailey from November 6 next year.

The younger two defendants were remanded into youth detention and Bah of Greenwich, south-east London, was remanded into custody.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme. The first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Meghan says she learnt details about her father through the media

The Duchess of Sussex has said she discovered her father Thomas Markle was not going to attend her wedding “through a tabloid”. Mr Markle made global headlines after he was caught staging paparazzi photographs in the days ahead of the Sussex’s wedding on May 19 2018. In...
newschain

‘I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family’ – Anne Sacoolas

Anne Sacoolas has expressed her sorrow over the “tragic mistake” that caused the death of a teenage motorcyclist, saying: “I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family.”. The mother of three wiped away tears when she appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from the...
newschain

Emergency workers search through night as dozen missing in Jersey flat explosion

Emergency services are continuing to work through the night after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey left three people dead and a dozen more missing. The Jersey government tweeted a video of firefighters and specialist rescue teams, including a dog, on the scene in St Helier on Saturday night.
newschain

Former police officer jailed over role in death of George Floyd

The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer pressed on his neck has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine and a half minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe and eventually went limp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
newschain

Paul Heckingbottom hails attacking duo after Blades see off Huddersfield

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom praised attacking pair Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye following their 1-0 win over Huddersfield, but he accepted his side should have done more to put the game to bed in the second half. A first-half goal from skipper Sharp, assisted by Ndiaye, was enough to...
newschain

World Cup favourites Brazil stunned by Croatia in quarter-final shootout

Croatia stunned favourites Brazil on penalties as the 2018 runners up reached the World Cup semi-finals again. Marquinhos hit the post and Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s spot-kick in the shootout as Croatia won 4-2 – with star man Neymar never even taking a penalty. The Paris St Germain...
newschain

William proud and England fans gutted as penalty miss sends Three Lions home

Gutted England fans suffered yet another World Cup exit with a missed penalty as the Prince of Wales spoke of his pride for Gareth Southgate’s team following their 2-1 loss to France. Supporters spoke of a “massive opportunity missed” on Saturday, with many believing the winners of the quarter-final...
newschain

Alex Neil rues ‘stonewall’ penalty not given after Stoke held by Cardiff

Alex Neil lamented not being awarded a “stonewall” penalty as Stoke were held to a 2-2 draw by fellow strugglers Cardiff. The Potters came from behind to take the lead in a dramatic first half before Liam Delap was twice felled in the area by a clumsy Cedric Kipre.
newschain

Semi-final bound Morocco are the Rocky of the World Cup – Walid Regragui

Coach Walid Regragui hailed Morocco as the “Rocky of this World Cup” after they made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals. The Atlas Lions followed up their victories over Belgium and Spain by defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals thanks to a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri.
newschain

US trades basketballer Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer in prisoner swap

Jailed basketball star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia – with the US handing over notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange, officials have said. The high-level prisoner swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieves a top goal for US President Joe Biden but carries a heavy price and leaves behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
MICHIGAN STATE
newschain

Penalty heartbreak for England as Harry Kane’s miss sends Three Lions out

England suffered another World Cup penalty heartbreak as Harry Kane’s spot-kick miss saw the Three Lions defeated 2-1 by France in their quarter-final tie. Fans had bemoaned a number of refereeing decisions during the game, but the Brazilian official awarded two penalty kicks to Gareth Southgate’s side in the second half.
newschain

England fans bemoan refereeing decisions as Three Lions on brink of exit

England fans have taken to social media to heavily criticise refereeing decisions as France put the Three Lions on the brink of a World Cup exit. A long-range strike from French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was the difference between the two sides at half-time, as fan parks around the nation fell silent.
newschain

French fans ‘turn London blue’ following World Cup victory

French football fans “turned central London blue” after their World Cup quarter-final victory over England. More than 700 UK-based expats gathered at the Zoo Bar and Club in Leicester Square on Saturday evening as Les Bleus defeated the Three Lions 2-1. Supporters wore France football shirts and blue...
newschain

Gareth Southgate fully supported Raheem Sterling’s return trip after break-in

England boss Gareth Southgate totally understood why Raheem Sterling needed to return home during the World Cup and revealed he has needed to step up security at his own house. The 28-year-old forward did not feature in last Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing...
newschain

Irish woman joining Japanese billionaire on first civilian flight to moon

A London photographer has beaten more than a million rivals to clinch a place on the first civilian trip to the moon. Rhiannon Adam, 37, who was born in Cork and is based in Hackney, is among eight artists and creatives picked by Japanese billionaire entrepreneur and art collector Yusaku Maezawa to be part of the journey.
newschain

Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France

Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in England’s World Cup quarter-final with France having only returned to Qatar on Friday. The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
newschain

Dizzee Rascal produced ‘diss track’ after assault guilty verdict, court told

Grime star Dizzee Rascal released a “diss track” on the day he was found guilty of attacking his ex-fiancee, a court has heard. The grime artist, 38, whose real name is Dylan Mills, is appealing his conviction for assaulting Cassandra Jones on June 8, last year, at Inner London Crown Court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy