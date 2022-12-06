Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
Marcus Mariota benched, rookie Desmond Ridder new starting quarterback for Atlanta Falcons: Report
Marcus Mariota’s time as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end. The Falcons have benched the veteran and will start rookie Desmond Ridder when they face the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 17, according to a report from NFL.com. The Falcons have a bye this week.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 14 of the Fantasy Football Season
The draining of blood from the face. The pit at the bottom of your stomach. The awful thought racing through your brain, screaming “OH NO. WHAT DID I JUST DO?”. For all the things we love about fantasy football (and there are many), there is also some things that drive us nuts.
NBC Sports
49ers' Bosa questionable to face Brady, Bucs in Week 14 matchup
SANTA CLARA -- The frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face, perhaps, the greatest player in league history. The 49ers on Friday listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 14: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL experts give out their fantasy football predictions for NFL Week 14. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 14: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Joe Mixon logs full practice, Jaylen Waddle limited, Jets dealing with flu
Thursday morning's fantasy football news wrap: Joe Mixon takes another step to returning from concussion, Jaylen Waddle's status uncertain for Sunday night, several Jets players miss practice with the flu, and more injury news heading into Week 14.
2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1
If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
NFL insider offers ominous update regarding possibility of Washington Commanders sale
Daniel Snyder made headlines in November when he hired Bank of America Securities to oversee the possibility of a Washington
D’Onta Foreman foot injury update will send fantasy owners flying to waivers
The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury. Since the...
Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker
The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Lakers: Which Ex-Laker’s Contract Made Him One Of The 20 Most Overpaid Players Ever?
There's not exactly a dearth of options.
Mavs And Bulls Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
nbcsportsedge.com
TNF Week 14, Make/Miss Playoffs; The NBA Slate
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick breakdown the TNF matchup between the Raiders of Las Vegas (-6.5) and Rams of Los Angeles, including some key looks of what this game could mean as we head down the NFL's home stretch. The show also highlights the make/miss playoff markets before diving into a trio of NBA showdowns on the hardwood.
Biggest NFC North questions and a prediction for 2023
As the Lions get set to host the Vikings, the top of the division looks a lot different. Will it last, and do the Bears finally have a franchise QB?
Yardbarker
Josh Jacobs Has A Chance To Break Single-Season Rushing Record
The two engines powering the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense all season long have been receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. With the Raiders now having won three consecutive games, it has again been Adams and Jacobs operating at another level. And while Adams has been truly amazing,...
Comments / 0