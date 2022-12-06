ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
NBC Sports

49ers' Bosa questionable to face Brady, Bucs in Week 14 matchup

SANTA CLARA -- The frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face, perhaps, the greatest player in league history. The 49ers on Friday listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

TNF Week 14, Make/Miss Playoffs; The NBA Slate

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick breakdown the TNF matchup between the Raiders of Las Vegas (-6.5) and Rams of Los Angeles, including some key looks of what this game could mean as we head down the NFL's home stretch. The show also highlights the make/miss playoff markets before diving into a trio of NBA showdowns on the hardwood.
Yardbarker

Josh Jacobs Has A Chance To Break Single-Season Rushing Record

The two engines powering the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense all season long have been receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. With the Raiders now having won three consecutive games, it has again been Adams and Jacobs operating at another level. And while Adams has been truly amazing,...

