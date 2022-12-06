A new version of the anonymous Tor browser has been released, bringing native support for Apple Silicon equipped devices, as well as optimizations for Android devices. The updated Tor browser uses a universal binary that contains both x86-64 and ARM64 architectures, so can decide which one to use based on whether an Apple M1 or M2 or Android device is being used - meaning Tor should now perform better on Apple Mac computers.

1 DAY AGO