ktalnews.com
House Dems release documents showing oil industry digging in on fossil fuel investments
House Democrats, as part of their probe into Big Oil, on Friday released documents in which major oil companies detail their strategy to invest further in fossil fuel energy. Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are making the case that the documents show that the industry has “greenwashed” its public image — that is, pretended to be greener than it actually is.
SpaceX gives rival’s internet satellites ride to orbit
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched internet satellites for a competitor Thursday, stepping in to help after the London-based OneWeb company halted its flights with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. The Falcon rocket blasted off at sunset with 40 mini satellites bound for polar orbit. They will...
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) says gas pipeline regulations are overly burdensome and get in the way of domestic energy production. “If we have it domestically, if we’re blessed in a way that very few places in the world are, why not access what we have and create jobs,” Kelly said.
