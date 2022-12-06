Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
TechRadar
It looks like Sony's accidentally leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date
It seems like the PlayStation Store has accidentally leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date ahead of The Game Awards that are happening this evening, December 8, PST 4:30 pm / GMT 12:30am / AEDT 11:30am. According to the leak, Street Fighter 6 is set to be released on June...
TechRadar
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer comes with an unexpected guest
I guess it's time to head back to Night City for round two; this time, Solomon Reed is along for the ride. The exciting news of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty was announced at The Game Awards. Happily, we should be able to get our hands on it in 2023. But that wasn't the only surprise fans got to see.
TechRadar
Baldur's Gate 3 trailer and release date revealed, along with a returning hero
It's time to suit up and gather your dice because Larian Studios has announced Baldur's Gate 3 release date. Showcased at The Game Awards 2022, we now know that Baldur's Gate 3 finally be in our grasp come August 2023, three years after its early access was released, so hopefully, we can expect some significant changes since then.
TechRadar
The Game Awards 2022: how to watch and what to expect from the last big show of the year
If you want to know how to watch The Game Awards 2022, the last big gaming show of the year, then we have you covered. The show should bring long-awaited updates on big titles, game reveals, and a whole host of trailers and announcements. Some awards happen, too, but let's...
TechRadar
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 online - stream the season finale from anywhere in the world
As season 6 draws to a close, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are giving us a parting gift: a no-doubt irreverent Christmas special dubbed “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation.” Expect Rick Sanchez trying to give the Smiths the best gosh darn Christmas ever. And, more than likely, instigating utter intergalactic mayhem. Read on below for our guide detailing how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 online from anywhere.
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
TechRadar
‘Just leave us alone’, says Smash Bros players after the World Tour implodes
Two weeks before the Smash World Tour (SWT) was set to leap into the global limelight for the first time, its wings were cut – and now Nintendo and SWT organizers are pointing fingers. But amid the infighting, there’s a community that has been sidelined and disappointed yet again.
TechRadar
I'll crash straight into the sun with this Meta Quest 2 game's hand-tracking controls
If you have a terrible habit of losing your VR controllers down the back of the sofa, the new Stellaris spin-off is made for you. Roguelite intergalactic adventure Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game is set to make like the best VR games by incorporating Hand Tracking 2.0 technology from day one, offering a truly innovative, hands-free experience.
TechRadar
Dune Awakening in-engine trailer shows off the stunning MMO world of the series
An in-engine trailer for Dune Awakening has been shown off at The Game Awards, which gives MMO fans the first look at how the Sci-fi epic will translate into the RPG format. It's being developed by Age of Conan team Funcom, so it should be well worth playing!. Whether you're...
TechRadar
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer shows one hell of a force-enabled beating
Time to look up and head to the stars; we're finally getting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. With the release date of March 17, 2023, it's safe to say we don't have to wait light years. It's been over three years since the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Just...
TechRadar
Unbeatable Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals are here - get Zelda or Mario Kart free
We've checked the calendar because something's not right – surely these excellent Nintendo Switch OLED bundles should have been available a couple of weeks ago for Black Friday? Well, they may be two weeks late, but you can now get two of the year's best Nintendo Switch deals, which include a console and a free game of your choice.
TechRadar
Death Stranding 2 trailer shows series continues tradition of being weird AF
While Death Stranding 2 isn't a surprise, after all, back in May, actor Norman Reedus straight up said he was appearing in a sequel. Now we've had official confirmation and the first trailer of the game. More importantly, the trailer confirms that the sequel will continue the series' tradition of being completely weird.
TechRadar
Bioshock 4 isn't dead, it just got a key lead dev from Ghost of Tsushima and Far Cry 4
It’s been nine years since the last BioShock game, and with very little to go on besides confirmation it exists, unconfirmed leaks, and scarce crumbs from the devs and job listings, we finally have a new piece of concrete news. Far Cry 4 and Ghost of Tsushima narrative lead...
TechRadar
The Witcher: Blood Origin star really wants to mix with Geralt in Netflix's fantasy show
Potential spoilers follow for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver has suggested she won't appear in season 3 of Netflix's main Witcher series. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at the spin-off show's UK junket, Driver attempted to play down reports that her character – Seanchaí –...
TechRadar
Batman returns in new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League trailer
After nearly a year of silence, we finally have an update on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, with a new trailer shown off at The Game Awards. We find the stars of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in a somewhat tricky spot, despite having somehow captured The Flash, the crew of misfit villains is then confronted by Batman.
Comments / 0