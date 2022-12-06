Read full article on original website
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
Historic church on Jefferson Ave demolished after fire a year ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An historic church building in Rochester is no more. The 185-year-old building that housed the Jefferson Avenue Seventh-Day Adventist Church was demolished on Thursday. It was seriously damaged during a fire on Christmas day last year. Church leaders say repairing the building would have been too...
Person hospitalized after car fire on Thruway in Henrietta
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District says a person suffered minor burns after a car caught on fire on the New York State Thruway on Friday afternoon. Crews were able to extinguish the flames and took the person to the hospital. The person is in stable condition.
Mortgage companies try to right wrongs of Monroe County’s redlining history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new state report shows people of color in the Rochester region are still feeling the effects of redlining decades after it was first exposed. Mortgage companies are trying to make up for it. It typically comes down to three things when a lender is determining...
NYS report finds lending practices in Rochester still discriminate against people of color
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new report by the New York State Department of Financial Services found that lending practices are still discriminating against people of color in Rochester. The report comes 60 years after the discovery of redlining, the practice of denying a loan to someone because they’re from...
Seneca Park Zoo gives award to conservationist for work in Madagascar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo presented Dr. Patricia Wright with the Conservation Warrior Award on Thursday. The award honors people whose commitment to conservation has made meaningful impacts on species’ survival. Dr. Wright is a renowned anthropologist who spent her early life in Rochester and has...
NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
Clifton Springs family anxious to hear from son missing in France
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University studying broad – and hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks. His family is eager to find out what happened to their son. For Ken DeLand Sr. and his wife, Jennifer, sitting...
More details come to light in shootout that seriously injured 3-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We have a better understanding as to why a man who is accused of murder and being involved in the shootout that caught a 3-year-old with a bullet was free from jail at the time. Those shootings happened after Travis Lewis had already pleaded guilty to a gun...
Pet of the Week: Klee
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Klee is a 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Klee is a 5-year-old mixed breed, who is interested in everything going on around her! Klee was brought into Lollypop Farm as a stray, so little is known of her past; however, through sleepovers, we have learned that she doesn’t seem to be a fan of other dogs or smaller friends like cats. She has been having so much fun going on Doggy Day Outs!
Rochester man arrested after U.S. Marshalls recover two guns
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man wanted by Rochester Police was arrested on Saturday by several agencies during a traffic stop. Rochester Police say they worked with The U.S. Marshals Task Force to stop a car on Draper Street near Portland Avenue. A 34-year-old Rochester man inside the car was...
News10NBC Investigates: Elder advocate weighs in on allegations against local nursing home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The state has passed a number of laws in an effort to keep your loved ones safe at nursing homes. But elder advocates worry the laws might be worth little more than the paper they’re written on. That’s because a law is only effective if it’s enforced. And advocates say the New York State Department of Health has a history of failing the most frail among us, our elders in nursing homes.
Rochester School 12 teachers, staff treated to lunch
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday was all about celebrating Rochester’s teachers and everyone who who makes School 12 work. Teachers and staff were treated to lunch at Anna Murray-Douglass Academy as thanks for their compassion and dedication to educating youth. Teachers used to be treated to lunch three times...
New toddler gym opens in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. Need a place to take your hyperactive kids and get all of that energy out? Well there’s a brand location in Greece for kids to play!. Officials opened the new toddler gym in the expanded Town of Greece Community Center. It has a room full of soft play equipment complete with two merry go rounds and a foot piano.
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
RPD has person in custody after a stabbing on Bernard Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Bernard Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body but he is expected to be ok. Officers tell us this appears to be an isolated domestic situation....
Traffic Alert: Road closures for annual Reindeer Run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester’s annual Reindeer Run is set to take place this weekend. Several streets in the city will be closed starting at 8 a.m. and will reopen as the participants move along. The following road closures will be in effect. Closed at 6:30 am:. Exchange Blvd between Court...
Fire in Wyoming County took 100 firefighters to control and destroyed multiple businesses
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Multiple businesses in Wyoming County have been wiped out by a devastating fire. It took around 100 firefighters from 15 companies to get the fire under control. It started Wednesday overnight at the Finger Lakes Hay and Straw in Arcade. Fire crews say they fought the...
RPO musicians and students performed together at Strong Museum
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra took over the Strong Museum of Play on Saturday. They called it the “Let’s Play: A winter celebration”. RPO musicians and student groups performed seasonal music throughout the museum. The event also offered music-related arts and crafts, a musical...
NYS Health Department recommends a return to masks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Health Department is recommending people start masking again. It’s not solely because of COVID. It’s because of a spike in respiratory viruses in kids. Dr. Edward Lewis in Brighton, who specializes in pediatrics, says he thinks masking again is a good idea....
