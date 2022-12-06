Newly elected Bulls Gap mayor and aldermen sworn in

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New ‘town’ in Powell approved by Knox County Planning Commission
A huge housing development project with lots of homes in Powell has been approved by the Knox County Planning Commission on Thursday.
Veterans Voices: Johnson City woman begs Congress to grant veteran status to her 99-year-old mother
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The daughter of a World War II era nurse is pleading with the United States Congress to grant her 99-year-old mother her dying wish – to be honored as an honorary veteran for her service in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. “The end is near for Mom,” said Julie Fann. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Supervisors okay Appalachia High School partial demolition
WISE — Demolition could start as early as February on the former Appalachia High school classroom building and auditorium. The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a $375,000 change order in a blanket demolition contract that has already seen the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high school buildings leveled in 2022 and work continuing on the Kelly football stadium.
Tennessee Comptroller's Office suggests East Sevier Co. Utility Board step down
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The President of the East Sevier County Utility District said he will resign at the water board's meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, after the Tennessee Comptroller suggested the entire board be replaced. "They asked me to drop down," said Roy Ivey, the president of the...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Kingsport working to clean up dilapidated properties
There is a perception among some Kingsport residents that the city fails to act quickly against dilapidated property or even tolerates it, depending on who you are or where you live. The city’s performance in property code enforcement demonstrates that nothing could be further from the truth. But this perception...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Johnson City
Likely you are seeking for a sort list of hospital in the Johnson City local area. In this page, I’m going to give the top quality hospital sort list with in the Johnson City local area. Also, a directional link from your place, with Web info, Support Hotline, area,...
Johnson City Press
Oh Deer: City talks of problems with growing wildlife population
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull expressed his concern about a growing problem across Kingsport this week to area legislators. The overpopulation of deer.
cardinalnews.org
Stores dedicated to unregulated ‘skill game’ machines proliferate in Bristol
As electronic “skill game” machines continue to operate unregulated and untaxed in Virginia, they have proliferated in Bristol, where at least three stores — each filled with 25 to 30 of the machines — have popped up in recent months. Previously, a few of the games...
Kingsport Times-News
SWVA schools facing funding cutoff for part of mental health and counseling services
NORTON — At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the commonwealth of Virginia this month. Three superintendents — Bristol, Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth — are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County set to spend $1.55 million on patrol cars
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is set to lease or purchase new patrol cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as quickly as possible, and the vote will come next week. Sullivan County Commissioner Michael Cole brought to the commission on Thursday night during its work session...
Harman Ice move from a 107 years on West Walnut Street gets real as icemakers depart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The crane lifting two massive ice-making machines through the roof at 724 W. Walnut St. Thursday told the story: A century-plus of ice and coal distribution from Harman Ice’s original home ends in just a few weeks. Long a fixture on West Walnut, Harman sold the property to the City […]
Police: Johnson City dad holding child threatens to fight adult club workers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An intoxicated Johnson City man brought his 1-year-old child into an adult nightclub early Friday morning and threatened to fight employees when they denied him alcohol, police say. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Craig Waverek entered The Mouse’s Ear after midnight and had a child in his […]
wvlt.tv
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
BRISTOL, Va. (WVLT) - A Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is set to open in Bristol, Virginia, just across the Tennessee state line. The 300,000 square-foot hotel and casino is set to open in 2024, and it’s good news for East Tennessee bus companies. Hard Rock broke ground Wednesday...
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Morristown TN (Tennessee)
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do on your visit to Morristown TN? Then you are on the right page. Morristown is a regional center for business, recreation, education, and healthcare services, located in the upper part of East Tennessee. Visiting Morristown’s museums, theaters, and parks are just some of the many outdoor things you can do with your family or friends while on vacation.
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
10Listens: USPS says West Knox Co. post office 'fully operational' after some people say they haven't received mail
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A few residents of some West Knox County neighborhoods said they have not received mail since Monday, and a few said they filed formal complaints with the United States Postal Service. They claimed more than 130 homes were affected in the 37931 zip code. The...
993thex.com
Man Arrested At Johnson City Nightclub With Infant Child
A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance after being arrested on numerous charges including child endangerment, when the man is found at a Johnson City nightclub with his infant child. Craig Waverek, was arrested after police conducted a welfare check on the man at the Mouse’s Ear nightclub in Johnson City. Waverek attempted to purchase alcohol, while already intoxicated and became hostile with employees when he was denied. Waverek also threatened to fight them while still holding the one year old child. Waverek is now charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children Services.
TDOT: Traffic flowing after I-26 E crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 caused delays in the eastbound lanes Friday night, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map reports the multivehicle crash occurred at mile marker 21 and was reported around 6:08 p.m. As of 6:45 p.m., the eastbound lanes were flowing […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport announces new festival: The GOAT
Kingsport city officials announced Wednesday a new arts & crafts festival debuting next spring – The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The three-day festival will be held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
USPS still silent about lease expiration in JC, city says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – United States Post Office officials have given little word to Johnson City administrators regarding their upcoming office closure downtown, and city officials say no plans are in the works for mail service in the future. According to Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl, the city reached out over a year ago […]
