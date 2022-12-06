ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls Gap, TN

Newly elected Bulls Gap mayor and aldermen sworn in

By Mike Solomon
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

The newly elected Bulls Gap mayor and aldermen were sworn in on Wednesday, Nov. 30, by by Rep Gary Hicks. L-R: Hicks, Mayor Stacy Hayes, Alderman Jimmy Sexton, and Aldeman Jimmy Riley.

Newly elected Bulls Gap mayor and aldermen sworn in

