‘Why’d you do that?’ Witnesses recall moments leading up to, following downtown Flint shooting, crash
FLINT, MI – Shampaigne Jones remembers the call she received from Kylaia Roberts nearly a year ago. It was Dec. 13, 2021, and Roberts told Jones that she had just gotten into a fight on the MTA bus she was taking home to Flint from Howell and was supposed to be getting jumped by a group when she got off the ride.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police hit with pair of $10 million lawsuits claiming excessive force
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Detroit police are being sued for a couple of assaults, alleging excessive force. "What we are asking for, is $10 million on each individual, it's to set the tone," said attorney Todd Perkins. The City of Detroit is getting hit with a pair of multi-million...
Alleged argument between parents may have led to shots fired on Davidson Freeway in Highland Park, MSP says
A domestic incident between two family members may be to blame for shots fired on the Davison in Highland Park early Saturday morning, troopers said in an update.
Detroit man believed to have stabbed girlfriend 75 times faces felony murder charges
After allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 75 times and setting fire to her condo in February, a 28-year-old Detroit man will stand trial for first-degree murder in a Macomb County court.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect out on bond with tether, arrested for speeding with gun inside car
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Right now in Wayne County there at least 31 people charged with murder who are free on bond with tethers, and one of them is Michael Nathan. Nathan, 25, was arrested again in Inkster, this time accused of speeding with a gun in his car Thursday night.
31-year-old Detroit man arrested after allegedly caught on viral video doing donuts, drifting in front of DPD officers
A 31-year-old driver is behind bars Friday morning and facing pending charges for allegedly pulling dangerous stunts at a Detroit intersection – all while police officers looked on.
The Oakland Press
Verdict in for double homicide in Pontiac
The trial of a Pontiac man charged with fatally shooting two other Pontiac men ended with a guilty verdict Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court. Dazon Louis Mathis, 23, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms offenses for the July 4, 2021 slayings of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29. The two were killed after showing up outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive, where Mathis had reportedly been staying. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Former Vassar police officer accepts plea deal in GHOST sting-related case
A pretrial hearing in Genesee County Court on Monday, December 5, revealed that a former part-time Vassar Police officer caught this past March during a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (or GHOST) investigation struck a plea deal with prosecutors. 45-year-old Todd Barraco, also a former assistant principal in the Vassar...
kisswtlz.com
Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint
Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
16 year old injured in single-vehicle crash in Lapeer County
OREGON TOWNSHIP, MI— A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized after a Friday afternoon crash in Lapeer County’s Oregon Township. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Reamer Road east of Hayes Road for a single-vehicle crash. Police said in a press release that Reamer Road is a gravel road.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man intentionally ran down girlfriend, teen before crashing into building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hit-and-run driver was arrested for intentionally running down his own family members Wednesday night in Detroit. The suspect turned himself in quickly afterward - but leaves a family heartbroken. Bridget Gaither was crossing the street with her four children trying to get away from her...
The Oakland Press
Fugitive team nabs accused shooter
A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
abc12.com
Police investigate woman's shooting death in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Flint last week. Michigan State Police reported on Wednesday that the unidentified woman's body was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday.
LPD arrests car theft, break-in suspect
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An alleged car thief and burglar has been arrested by the Lansing Police Department. On Tuesday afternoon, LPD officers received multiple calls of a man in a white Chevy Malibu breaking into parked cars in north Lansing. Officers discovered the Malibu was stolen and a bulletin was sent to nearby police […]
Escapee from Wayne County Jail captured at home of his domestic assault victim after brief manhunt
A man who escaped through a window at the Wayne County Jail on Wednesday evening is back in custody after he was caught at the home of his domestic assault victim almost three hours later, police said.
2 workers fired from Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office after alleged narcotics theft; prosecutors considering criminal charges
Two Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office employees were fired – and may face criminal charges – for allegedly stealing prescription drugs that were tagged for disposal.
Early morning crash in Livingston County kills 40-year-old driver from Fenton, MSP says
A deadly crash in Livingston County has claimed the life of a 40-year-old Fenton resident early Friday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed.
WNEM
Police asking for information about Flint homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for information about an unidentified woman who was found dead in a vacant lot in Flint. She suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
