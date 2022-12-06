ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

NYC Dad Arraigned For Punching Baby Daughter, Causing Brain Injury Death: DA

A 33-year-old Brooklyn man is facing numerous charges in connection to the violent death of his 23-month-old daughter, who allegedly died after she was hit in the head, according to the local prosecutor. Robert Wright, of Brownsville, was arraigned on manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Backpack Containing $150,000 of Jewelry Stolen at Manhattan Subway Station

A man's backpack holding $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen at a Manhattan subway station as he went to enter the turnstiles, police said. The high-priced theft occurred just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Canal Street and Broadway station in SoHo, according to police. The 52-year-old man went to take a MetroCard out of his wallet, and in doing so placed his backpack on the ground. Inside the bag was a trove of jewelry.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

4 New Metro-North Stations Break Ground in NYC. Here's When They'll Take You to Penn

Commuting from Connecticut or the Hudson Valley into Manhattan's West Side will soon(ish) get easier -- and shorter. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state lawmakers were on hand Friday for a groundbreaking in the Bronx that has been a long time coming: four new transit stations that will, for the first time ever, give Metro-North riders a direct line to the heart of midtown Manhattan, in the city's newly renovated -- and still under renovation -- Penn Station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Uber Sues NYC Over Wage Hikes for Rideshare Drivers

A legal battle is brewing in New York between Uber and the city’s Taxi & Limousine Commission. The popular rideshare company is suing the city over its plan to raise metered fares for cabs and rideshare drives. Uber is saying, if the rule goes into effect, it would have no option but to pass the cost on to riders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Long Island College Flip Flops Mask Mandate as CDC Urges Indoor Protection

A Long Island college worried about rising COVID-19 cases reinstalled an indoor campus mask mandate then reversed the policy hours later following intervention from county officials. Nassau Community College leaders on Friday announced the return to indoor masking for all, regardless of vaccination status, citing an uptick in cases. But...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Health Officials Urge New Yorkers to Wear Masks Amid Rise in Tridemic Cases

In the face of high levels of COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases, New York City's health officials have issued an advisory, strongly urging New Yorkers to use masks. NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan says that the rise in respiratory viruses is the reason as to why the city's health office is recommending, not only the use of masks, but also vaccinations and boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Artist Brings Gingerbread Lane to the Essex Market

It may be hard to imagine what 4,000 pounds of frosting and 1,000 pounds of gingerbread looks like in person. Luckily, you can because it exists inside New York City’s Essex Market. For over 25 years, Jon Lovitch has been building gingerbread house displays out of homemade edible ingredients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Is This the End of the Line for Token Booths in NYC Subway Stations?

The MTA is thinking outside the booth. Subway riders have seen them everyday for decades: Subway agents inside the token booths, helping lost tourists find their way underground or helping people find out why their MetroCard is no longer functioning. But they haven't sold tokens in 20 years, and now...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

How Much Snow Will We Get This Weekend? See Latest Projections, Timeline Here

Winter is coming — this weekend, in fact. But only for some of us. Some spots near New York City are looking at possibly seeing their first accumulating snow of the season Sunday, with up to 3 inches of the white stuff possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Those areas are well north and west of the five boroughs, though, which should, along with Long Island, see mainly rain and little to no snow accumulation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Here's Our First Snow Map for This Weekend: How Much Could You Get?

Oh, the weather outside is ... surprisingly mild, at least for now. But there's a chance some areas near New York City could see accumulating snow this weekend. After a pleasant Thursday overall with clearer skies and above-normal highs in the 50s, temperatures will turn noticeably colder as a north wind moves through overnight. Expect morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s for Friday and Saturday, but both days will still be fairly seasonable and feature plenty of sun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

