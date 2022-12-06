Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Light rain showers to have an impact Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of light fog, mist, drizzle and isolated showers are possible through 9 AM. Scattered, off-and-on light rain showers and drizzle may be more common or numerous throughout the remainder of the day, but not a washout day. High 47. Scattered clouds with some sunshine Friday. High 44. Scattered, light rain showers are possible Saturday morning mainly south of I-70. Decreasing clouds Saturday afternoon. High 47. Mostly sunny Sunday. High 48. Increasing clouds and rain chances Monday afternoon and evening – a few thunderstorms are possible. High 54. Rain and thunderstorm chances Tuesday. High 56. Colder for the remainder of next week with highs in the 30s.
KMBC.com
Man killed in southern Kansas City early morning shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are investigating an early morning homicide that left one man dead. Officers say they were called to the area of Newton Avenue and 107th Street at around 4 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim shot to death in a home.
KMBC.com
Santa visits babies in the NICU at Kansas City hospitals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In between getting ready for his big night, Santa Claus, along with Buddy the Elf, took some time away to visit babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. Santa made a special trip to area NICU units on Friday to meet some preemie babies and...
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KMBC.com
Dec. 9, 2022 Editorial: KMBC's Community Days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In just a few weeks our second year of Community Days will come to a close. Community Days is our effort to recognize the good in our community. We've been highlighting a different non-profit organization on the ninth and 29th of each month and sharing the positive impact they've been making in our neighborhoods. These tremendous organizations are making a difference.
KMBC.com
Person missing after Overland Park apartment fire located safe
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A firefighter has minor injuries after a blaze broke out at an Overland Park apartment building early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the area of Newton Street and 93rd Street just before 1:00 a.m. They arrived to find smoke and fire shooting out of an apartment. They immediately got to work helping evacuations. Firefighters rescued four people.
KMBC.com
Body found after house fire in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a house fire in Kansas City, Missouri. Firefighters say they responded to a call near Lockridge Avenue and Walrond Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning and found fire and smoke coming out of the front of a home. Firefighters...
KMBC.com
1 dead after shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that turned fatal. Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue around 9 a.m. after receiving calls about shots fired. Police were patrolling nearby and rushed to the scene....
KMBC.com
KCK police identify injured male who had no ID
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KMBC.com
New effort underway to regulate short-term rentals in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the wake of two new audits, there's a new push to enforce Kansas City's short-term rental permitting process and make changes to the law. One of the audits found of the roughly 2,000 short-term rentals in Kansas City, about 90% of them are operating without the required permit.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged in pregnant woman's fatal shooting Tuesday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman Tuesday night near 49th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Emmett C. Williams, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Shayla Curts, 22.
KMBC.com
Hundreds of families show up for KC Police Athletic League holiday party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was a line out the door Thursday as hundreds of families showed up for the Kansas City Police Department's Police Athletic League holiday party. The league brings kids and officers together to foster positive relationships. The party at the police athletic league is celebrating...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department searching for suspect who pulled gun on KCATA bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a tense moment that escalated in an instant. Now, police are asking for help to find a man who pulled a gun on a KCATA bus. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said investigators are asking for help to identify the man seen in this video from Nov. 30.
KMBC.com
Overland Park police ask for help finding dog that bit a person and their dog
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are asking for help tracking down the owner of dog that bit one person and their dog Wednesday evening. Authorities said the incident happened about 7:50 p.m. on the south side of the Stonepost Crossing Apartments near 135th Street and Richards Road.
KMBC.com
FBI releases full descriptions of fugitives that escaped from the Cass County jail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI office in Kansas City has released wanted posters and full descriptions of two fugitives that escaped the Cass County jail on Monday night. The inmates, Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez, have not been spotted since early Tuesday morning and had a significant head start on law enforcement in their escape.
KMBC.com
COVID-19 patients in the ICU doubled overnight at one area hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hospitals warn their intensive care units are full just as coronavirus case numbers are starting to increase. The University of Kansas Health System said the number of patients in its ICU and its COVID-19 patients doubled overnight. While many of us are done with the...
KMBC.com
Clay County drug-sniffing K9 retired after marijuana legalization
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — She's been a very, very good girl for six years — and now she gets to retire at home with her best friend. The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office said with the legalization of recreational marijuana after the passage of Missouri Amendment 3, authorities must now retire K9 Blaze.
KMBC.com
Unfounded social media threat leads to increased police presence at Liberty High School
LIBERTY, Mo. — There's an increased police presence at Liberty High School on Thursday after rumors of threats on social media. The threats appear to be unfounded. Liberty police say investigators did not find the threats credible after an initial investigation. Additional security will remain at the school for...
KMBC.com
Overland Park family continues daughter's mission to help, three years after her death
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park family is asking for help to continue their daughter's legacy after she died three years ago. Twenty-five-year-old Erin Langhofer was standing at a food truck in the Crossroads on a First Friday when a bullet from a nearby fight hit and killed her in 2019.
KMBC.com
North Kansas City Schools adopts program to pay student teachers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City School District has a new program that will pay student teachers for the first time. The path to finding good teachers starts with student teachers and North Kansas City is making it clear it is willing to pay for them. "Money...
