Company of Heroes 3 Release Date: When is Company of Heroes 3 Out?
Company of Heroes 3 will be the next big RTS PC game this year. When is the Company of Heroes 3 Release Date? When does it come out? Company of Heroes 3 Release Date: February 23, 2023 Company of Heroes 3 will be coming out exclusively on PC on February 23, 2023. It will later be […] The post Company of Heroes 3 Release Date: When is Company of Heroes 3 Out? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Street Fighter 6: Everything we know so far about Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6 is looking really good so far. Here is everything we know so far about Capcom’s upcoming fighting game. Street Fighter 6 was first announced in February 2023 with a very short teaser trailer showing Ryu’s scruffy new look. More details about the game came out during the June 2 State of Play, and even more details have been either revealed or leaked since then. During The Game Awards, we found out that the game’s release date is on June 2, 2023.
From Cameron’s Rolex to Ethan’s TAG Heuer: How the Watches of ‘White Lotus’ Match Their Characters
It’s been said you can tell a lot about a person by what they wear, and that is certainly the case for the characters of The White Lotus. Their watches are uncannily well-matched to their identities, from the Rolex-wearing showoff financier Cameron Sullivan (Theo James) to the unassuming smartwatch-equipped tech tycoon, Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe). Costume designer Alex Bovaird quite frankly nailed it. Ahead of season two’s much-anticipated finale on Sunday, here’s a look at what the cast of The White Lotus wore to match their zany character arcs. Which timepiece do you think will make it off the Sicilian...
