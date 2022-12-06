ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

FOX Carolina

‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WCNC

Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wvpublic.org

Western North Carolina Barn Quilts Represent Community, History

If you’ve ever driven in a rural area, you may have seen a wooden quilt block hanging on the side of a barn. Despite the name, barn quilts can be found on just about any building, not just barns. There are more than 300 of the colorfully painted barn quilts sprinkled throughout Western North Carolina — and that number is growing.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Fountain Inn High School lockout ends

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Update:. Police have not provided any details. Fountain Inn High School in South Carolina is on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District said the lockout, which began about 1:45 p.m., is due to law enforcement activity in the area. Fountain Inn police have...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges who passed away Thursday after a tragic accident at his home several weeks ago. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Talanges began law enforcement career in 1989 as...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

