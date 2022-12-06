Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Man faces numerous charges after dismembered bear carcasses discovered in community
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — WARNING: The photos in this story contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. Wildlife officials have charged a suspect after several dismembered black bear carcasses were found in one small Western North Carolina town. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) told News 13 on Friday...
Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
WLOS.com
'I thought it was a gunshot:' Several businesses vandalized in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns are rising after several downtown Asheville businesses have been vandalized. Plywood and tape now cover a broken windowpane at Empire Tattoo and Piercing on Patton Avenue. Greg Phipps, manager of the shop, says a man kicked his foot through the glass on Dec. 3 – in broad daylight.
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
WLOS.com
"We're just left out in the cold" Mixed messages received about school bus delays
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The heightened traffic along I-40 westbound in Haywood County has inconvenienced drivers, often leaving cars and trucks moving forward at a crawl. The slow down is caused by extensive roadwork and bridge repair, especially between exits 18 and 20, just west of Clyde. However,...
1 charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
Buncombe Co. detention officer arrested on hit-and-run charge
A detention officer in Buncombe County was arrested Friday on a felony hit-and-run charge.
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat
There will be an increase in law enforcement at one Upstate high school after a threat was made Friday.
WLOS.com
'She was like a ray of sunshine:' North Henderson High senior killed in head-on crash
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County community is in mourning after a head-on collision on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, left a teenager dead and multiple others injured. Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Friday, Dec. 9, that a teenage girl killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon was...
WLOS.com
WNC man sentenced to 5 months in prison after guilty plea for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina man was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to a felony related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a plea deal in March, Lewis Easton Cantwell, of Waynesville, pleaded guilty to obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement.
Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
wvpublic.org
Western North Carolina Barn Quilts Represent Community, History
If you’ve ever driven in a rural area, you may have seen a wooden quilt block hanging on the side of a barn. Despite the name, barn quilts can be found on just about any building, not just barns. There are more than 300 of the colorfully painted barn quilts sprinkled throughout Western North Carolina — and that number is growing.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn High School lockout ends
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Update:. Police have not provided any details. Fountain Inn High School in South Carolina is on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District said the lockout, which began about 1:45 p.m., is due to law enforcement activity in the area. Fountain Inn police have...
WLOS.com
Funding for new patrol cars comes at critical time, sheriff's office says
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — You might say it came as an early holiday present And the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office was happy to receive the gift!. The Haywood County Board of Commissioners has approved $500,000 to buy new patrol cars. The vehicles will replace some of the...
Upstate school put on lockout Thursday
An Upstate High School was placed on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District says, the lockout at Fountain Inn High School started around 1:45 PM, due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
WYFF4.com
Shooting investigation underway after man flags down person in middle of highway, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — A shooting investigation has started in Easley, according to deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a man walked into the roadway of Calhoun Memorial Highway and flagged down a person passing by stating that he was shot. Authorities arrived to the scene...
WLOS.com
Hunter in Macon Co. finds remains of Winston-Salem man missing since 2018, officials say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies say the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man were found by a hunter in late November. Christopher Sexton, 48, was reported missing in March 2018, and News 13 reported he was believed to be in the Asheville area. The...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges who passed away Thursday after a tragic accident at his home several weeks ago. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Talanges began law enforcement career in 1989 as...
Comments / 0