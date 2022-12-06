Read full article on original website
Toombs County Bulldogs Named To All-Region 3-AA Football Team
Congratulations to these 16 Toombs County Dawgs that earned Region 3-AA recognition for the 2022 football season. A special shout out goes out to Region Defensive Player of the YEAR, Tank Morris!. First Team All-Region: Lagonza Hayward (Wide Receiver), Caden Marsh (Quarterback), Tank Morris (Defensive Player of the Year), Brock...
Mrs. Laura Frances Hart Clark, Vidalia
Mrs. Laura Frances Hart Clark, age 101, of Vidalia, died on December 7, 2022. Mrs. Clark was a native of Troup County, Georgia, and moved to Vidalia in 1951. She was co-owner and vice president of the Vidalia Livestock Auction. She was active in the community as a member of the Vidalia Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Women’s Circle. She was also a member of the Elks Auxiliary and served as president of the Pine Ridge Garden Club and as a Cub Scout den mother. She was an avid bridge player and a member of several bridge clubs. Mrs. Clark was an accomplished cook and loved to entertain. She enjoyed traveling and visited countries throughout Europe and Asia.
Lions Club Performs Vision Screenings
The Lyons Lions Club performed vision screenings for all Lyons Primary School 1st graders and Lyons Upper Elementary School 3rd graders this week. Families will be notified if the screening indicated that a follow up appointment is needed. The Lyons Lions Club will also be conducting vision screenings for Toombs County Middle School 6th graders and Toombs Central Elementary 1st/3rd graders after Christmas break. The Toombs County School District is grateful for the Lyons Lions Club partnership and the opportunity to provide this needed service to the students and families!
Mr. Harrell Dorsey, Soperton
Mr. Harrell Dorsey, age 74, beloved husband of Maxine Benthal Dorsey of Soperton passed away on Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Memorial Health in Savannah. A native and lifelong resident in Treutlen County, he was one of six children born to the late Leon and Mattie Bell Harrison Dorsey.
Students Complete Heavy Equipment Project
Toombs County High School students completed their Heavy Equipment Capstone Project recently. Instructor Tom Brodnax stated that students have worked on simulators all semester and now they are showing off their skills. Due to the amazing collaborative efforts of McLendon Industries, Yancey caterpillar, and CW Matthews Contracting the first ever Heavy Equipment Operations capstone project was completed over a 2 day span here in Toombs County.
RTCA Leo Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
Robert Toombs Christian Academy's Leo Club sponsored its annual Food Drive the past two weeks. Leo members wrapped boxes in white paper and delivered them to every classroom for teachers to collect canned goods from students. On December 7th, all the boxes of food were gathered together and placed in the gym for the Christmas All-School Chapel. Together the students of RTCA donated over 1,600 cans of food! Leo Club members were in charge of the chapel service, which involved a reading of the Christmas Story from the Bible and the singing of Christmas Carols.
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
Police arrest driver that crashed into Georgia Southern dorm
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into the Centennial Place Dorms on the Georgia Southern University campus. Police say that the incident began when an SPD patrol officer en route to another call witnessed a dark Chevrolet Impala driving at a high rate of speed on Chandler […]
Mrs. Pamela W. Dopson, Uvalda
Mrs. Pamela W. Dopson, age 63, of Uvalda, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness, under the care of Regency Southerncare Hospice and surrounded by her loving family. A native of Hazlehurst living most of her life in Uvalda, she graduated from Jeff Davis High School Class of 1977. She was a homemaker and loved watching westerns, soap operas, playing yahtzee, and spending time with her grandchildren. She especially loved laughing with family and friends. She was a former member of Uvalda Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilton Woods and Janice Williams Howell; and a brother, James Wilton Woods.
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time educator in Bulloch County faces charges and possible dismissal over what the school district calls a “potentially inappropriate action” over disciplining a student. Patrick Hill has served across Bulloch County schools for nearly 30 years. He was taken into custody last...
Statesboro Police searching for 2 runaway teens
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) needs your help locating two runaway teens. According to police, Sarah Otting, 17, of Chandler, AZ and Jayda Turnbow, 15, of Effingham/Chatham County left Willingway Hospital in Statesboro at 1:00 a.m. on December 2 and officers have been unable to locate them. Anyone with information on […]
Man stabbed during domestic dispute in Statesboro, police say
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being stabbed in a domestic dispute in Statesboro over the weekend. According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Dec. 4 around 7 p.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound. Police interviewed the man and […]
