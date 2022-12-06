Mrs. Laura Frances Hart Clark, age 101, of Vidalia, died on December 7, 2022. Mrs. Clark was a native of Troup County, Georgia, and moved to Vidalia in 1951. She was co-owner and vice president of the Vidalia Livestock Auction. She was active in the community as a member of the Vidalia Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Women’s Circle. She was also a member of the Elks Auxiliary and served as president of the Pine Ridge Garden Club and as a Cub Scout den mother. She was an avid bridge player and a member of several bridge clubs. Mrs. Clark was an accomplished cook and loved to entertain. She enjoyed traveling and visited countries throughout Europe and Asia.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO