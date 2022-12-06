Bethenny Frankel and Jeff Lewis made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Bethenny responded to Andy Cohen saying he thought it was hypocritical of her to have a podcast on The Real Housewives franchise after trashing it for the last three years. Bethenny says she’s entitled to not want to be on the show while still wanting to reflect on it. Plus, Jeff Lewis asks how her recap podcast is different from others and they exchange words.

1 DAY AGO