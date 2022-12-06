Read full article on original website
In Case You Missed It: Bethenny Frankel, Jeff Lewis On ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Bethenny Frankel and Jeff Lewis made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Bethenny responded to Andy Cohen saying he thought it was hypocritical of her to have a podcast on The Real Housewives franchise after trashing it for the last three years. Bethenny says she’s entitled to not want to be on the show while still wanting to reflect on it. Plus, Jeff Lewis asks how her recap podcast is different from others and they exchange words.
In Case You Missed It: Sherri Shepherd Learns To Make Chicken & Waffles
Sherri Shepherd is hilarious! If you love southern comfort food then you have to check out a recent episode of Sherri. were she got to make homemade chicken & waffles. JUST LIKE MAMA MAKES! Sherri gets the secrets to amazing chicken and waffles from Mama Laverne and daughter Donna Richardson! I betcha they were so good too and it looks really easy to make…plus they had cocktails to go along with the meal. Watch now inside…
Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production
The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film. Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...
Actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis On Teaching Her Daughter How To Be Loved On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
On the Wednesday, December 7 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Grammy nominated artist and Radio Hall of Famer Angie Martinez joined the show to discuss her new podcast, “IRL.” During the conversation, Martinez announced that she would be welcoming Kim Kardashian on an upcoming episode and teased what listeners can expect to hear from the interview. Martinez also shared how her near fatal car accident caused her to reevaluate her priorities and sparked her decision to start the podcast.
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘The Real Housewives Of Miami’ Season 5 Premiere Event
“The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 had their Premiere Event” at Cecconi’s Soho Beach House last night. In attendance was Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira. I hear this season will be pretty steamy and you can catch all the action on Peacock tv airing now! See all the ladies on the pink carpet inside…
Wardrobe Breakdown: Janelle Monae On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
About last night! Actress and Singer Janelle Monae sat down with Jimmy Kimmel! She talked about celebrating her birthday in Mexico with her friends and having themed nights, going topless, being the one in her family who pushes the envelope, growing up in Kansas City and eating BBQ, making the Knives Out sequel, having murder mystery parties with the cast, teasing new music on her Instagram, being in “float season,” and feeling like she’s on her second Earth life.
