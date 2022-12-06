Read full article on original website
Demo Project at Old IBM Endicott Site Reveals Walkway “Skeleton”
Demolition crews are making steady progress on a project to remove an unused pedestrian bridge over a busy Endicott street. The exterior concrete on the span at the former IBM Endicott manufacturing complex was taken down over the last several days. That exposed the long sections of metal inside the old walkway.
Most of Iconic IBM Country Club Knocked Down by Demolition Crews
Over the past month, workers using heavy equipment have removed the majority of the structures that made up the old IBM Country Club complex near Johnson City. While most of the graffiti-decorated buildings are no longer standing, the demolition project is expected to take several more weeks to complete. A...
First Look Inside Binghamton’s $8.5 Million Fire Headquarters
Major construction work has been completed on the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex. The 20,000-square-foot facility is located between Court and Pine streets. The site is just east of Chapman Street and west of North Shore Drive. Inside the bay area of the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex....
Multiple Violations Found After Inspection of Mobile Home Park
Multiple violations were found during an inspection of the Cortland Estates Mobile Home park on October 12th of this year by the Town of Cortlandville Code Department. The inspection found numerous violations at multiple trailers in the park. The most notable violation found was the “accumulation of garbage/rubbish.” Another violation noted was the placement of propane tanks being stored on the side of trailers with exposure to driveway and vehicular damage, a fire code violation.
Flames tear through Honesdale business
HONESDALE, Pa. — Flames damaged a business in Wayne County on Tuesday. Alert Hook and Ladder Company posted photos of the fire on Facebook. The fire started around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Honesdale. You can see the windows of Persist, a gift shop, blown out. The...
County to Rescind The Purchase of 4 Transit Buses After Issues Found
Cortland County looks to rescind its original resolution of approving the purchase of 4 transit buses from Oneida County after issues with the buses were found. The County was originally going to spend $5,700 dollars on two 2017 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses and 2015 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses. All buses were under 100,000 miles and were still within New York States useful life span guidelines.
Brandywine was briefly closed due to police activity
According to the New York State Department of Transportation, NY-363, also known as the Brandywine Highway, was closed briefly in both directions due to police activity.
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
Individual fires rifle in Cortland
An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
Huge Heroin Bust on I81 in Susquehanna County
Pennsylvania State Police say an Ephrata. Pa. man is accused of having a huge amount of heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. Troopers pulled 32-year-old Alexander Moronta over shortly after 8:30 a.m. on December 1 on I-81 North in New Milford for window tint and registration violations on his black 2012 Nissan Infinity M37.
Catalytic converters stolen from five work vans
FORTY FORT — Forty Fort police reported catalytic converters were stolen from five vehicles at two businesses Monday night into Tuesday morning. The vehicles were all Nissan NV 200 work vans, police said. Police said a neighboring police department, Swoyersville, is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles...
Cortland man facing charges after early morning menacing
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
Otsego County man charged with vehicular manslaughter
oday, New York State Police arrested 22-year-old Brian Christman of Fort Plain and charged him with DWI and Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree.
Will 2022 Make It Seven Years In A Row Of A Binghamton White Christmas?
It's no secret that I am not a fan of winter. Or late fall, or early spring. You get the idea - warm weather months are my favorite in the Southern Tier of New York State and Northeast Pennsylvania. Would I be happier living in other parts of the country...
Pedestrian Killed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian that has claimed the life of a North Norwich woman. Authorities say 30-year-old Megan Mikalunas was standing in the road on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls, wearing dark clothing, when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an Oneida man at around quarter after 6 Monday evening, December 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eaton Fire Chief arrested for contact with a minor
EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint on Monday, December 5 alleging inappropriate contact that occurred between an Eaton man and a female minor. 53-year-old John Latham, the Eaton Fire District Chief, gave a 16-year-old female marijuana and inappropriately touched her. Following a Sheriff’s Department investigation, Latham was arrested on the […]
Utica, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges
According to a United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York press release, a Utica man has pled guilty to two charges for possessing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Central New York. According to the press release, 37-year-old Eric Ares of Utica, New York pled guilty to one...
Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County
Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
Woman arrested for stealing from Cortlandville Walmart
On December 1st, New York State Police arrested Cortnee Sims, 30 of Cuyler, and charged her with Petit Larceny after she allegedly stole from the Walmart in Cortlandville.
Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free
A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
