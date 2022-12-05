Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Kevin Wilson Reveals If He'll Coach Ohio State's Playoff Game
Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has a big move on the horizon. Wilson accepted Tulsa's head-coaching position on Monday and was formally introduced as the program's coach on Tuesday. During the presser, he was asked if he would coach in the College Football Playoff for OSU against Georgia and...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
What channel is the Ohio State game on vs. Georgia football at the Peach Bowl in the CFP?
The Ohio State football team is one win away from reaching the national championship game, but standing in front of the Buckeyes is the reigning national champion. OSU plays Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 as the bowl game doubles as a College Football Playoff national semifinal. It's just the...
Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job
It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reportedly hires multiple pieces of UC staff at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell has reportedly made the hiring of three assistants from his Cincinnati staff official at Wisconsin. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Fickell has hired the trio of Mike Tressel, Colin Hitschler and Mike Brown to his staff with the Badgers. Thamel also reports that the group is out on the recruiting trail for Wisconsin.
Ryan Day, Brian Hartline make in-home visit to Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss
COLUMBUS — Ohio State continues to hit the road during the December contact period and the latest trip took it back into the Sunshine State. Head coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline stopped in for an in-home visit with consensus five-star Miami Gardens (Fla) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss.
Former Ohio State Star Garrett Wilson Has Blunt Message For ESPN's Todd McShay
Garrett Wilson has come to the defense of a former Buckeye teammate this Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay went on air and claimed that NFL scouts believe that Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play, and is sitting out only to protect his draft ...
saturdaytradition.com
Garrett Wilson defends Jaxon Smith-Njigba amid reports Buckeye WR is healthy enough for College Football Playoff
Garrett Wilson knows all about playing with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. During the 2021 season, the duo made up some of the pieces in Ohio State’s elite passing attack. Last season, Smith-Njigba capped his record-breaking season with an incredible performance in the Rose Bowl. Unfortunately, he has been hampered by a hamstring injury throughout 2022 and was recently ruled out for the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State basketball vs. Rutgers: How to watch the Buckeyes open up Big Ten play Thursday
While many in Buckeye Nation are trying to figure out travel plans for Ohio State football’s inclusion in the College Football Playoff down in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the OSU hoops team is opening Big Ten play Thursday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. So far, Ohio...
Tom Izzo offers high praise for Penn State men’s basketball
Penn State men’s basketball hasn’t been on the best stretch in recent memory but expectations were mildly high, for once, in the second year of coach Micah Shrewsberry. This year however there has been a solid start to the season including notable wins over schools such as Butler and Loyola (MD). They have won six of their first nine games and one of their three losses was in double overtime at Clemson which easily could have been a win. Their most recent loss came in their Big Ten opener against Michigan State but it came with a moral victory. Michigan State coach...
Comments / 0