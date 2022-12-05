ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Kevin Wilson Reveals If He'll Coach Ohio State's Playoff Game

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has a big move on the horizon. Wilson accepted Tulsa's head-coaching position on Monday and was formally introduced as the program's coach on Tuesday. During the presser, he was asked if he would coach in the College Football Playoff for OSU against Georgia and...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job

It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell reportedly hires multiple pieces of UC staff at Wisconsin

Luke Fickell has reportedly made the hiring of three assistants from his Cincinnati staff official at Wisconsin. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Fickell has hired the trio of Mike Tressel, Colin Hitschler and Mike Brown to his staff with the Badgers. Thamel also reports that the group is out on the recruiting trail for Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Garrett Wilson defends Jaxon Smith-Njigba amid reports Buckeye WR is healthy enough for College Football Playoff

Garrett Wilson knows all about playing with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. During the 2021 season, the duo made up some of the pieces in Ohio State’s elite passing attack. Last season, Smith-Njigba capped his record-breaking season with an incredible performance in the Rose Bowl. Unfortunately, he has been hampered by a hamstring injury throughout 2022 and was recently ruled out for the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Izzo offers high praise for Penn State men’s basketball

Penn State men’s basketball hasn’t been on the best stretch in recent memory but expectations were mildly high, for once, in the second year of coach Micah Shrewsberry. This year however there has been a solid start to the season including notable wins over schools such as Butler and Loyola (MD). They have won six of their first nine games and one of their three losses was in double overtime at Clemson which easily could have been a win. Their most recent loss came in their Big Ten opener against Michigan State but it came with a moral victory. Michigan State coach...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

