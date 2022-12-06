Read full article on original website
Related
Gabourey Sidibe announces marriage to Brandon Frankel
The actress revealed that she has been married for over a year.
Paris Hilton reveals favorite gift from husband Carter Reum: ‘Took my breath away’
Just call it ice that warms the heart. While Paris Hilton’s jaw-dropping engagement ring from husband Carter Reum made headlines last year, the star tells Page Six Style she once unwrapped an equally impressive diamond necklace from her spouse that left her speechless. “It’s one of the most stylish necklaces I’ve ever seen,” she recalls of the meaningful bling made by Jean Dousset, the same jeweler behind her personalized sparkler (who also happens to be the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier). “It was a surprise gift, and it took my mom and [my] breath away when we opened it together.” This year, Hilton and Reum...
Gabby Sidibe Reveals a Massive Wedding Band to Play Up Her Engagement Ring
As it turns out, actress Gabourey Sidibe has been married for more than a year — and she and husband Brandon Frankel have kept it a secret from the public. Revealing the news on Monday morning's "Live With Kelly and Ryan," Sidibe dropped the bombshell, telling the hosts, "The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago." Ripa and Seacrest appeared to be just as stunned as the rest of the world when Sidibe clarified this was the first time she had announced her "kitchen table" wedding.
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’
Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
intheknow.com
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings
This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Fast Tracks Wedding-- Wedding Shocker Will Stun Fans
Ridge ends one relationship and jumps right back into another.CBS/YouTube. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will propose and rush down the altar to make Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) his wife. On Thursday's episode (November 10), Ridge begged Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for an annulment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla
Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
Will Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Get Married in Kelli Giddish's Last Episode?! Watch a Fall Finale Promo
Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door. A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.) The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later,...
Ciara Shares Her Holiday Traditions with Russell Wilson and the Kids
Ciara stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” where she opened up about how she celebrates the holidays with husband Russell Wilson. The singer, who is the mother of Future, 8, Sienna, 5, and Win, 2, confessed they start decorating early. “We kind of start a little early. We’re,...
intheknow.com
Dad lets his baby get exercise on the airplane in the funniest way
This dad came up with the most brilliantly lazy parenting hack for letting your baby get some exercise and work off a little steam on long airplane flights!. Darcey (@darceomatic) is a TikToker and fiction writer who came across a truly genius parenting hack while traveling on an airplane recently. A few rows ahead of her, Darcey spotted a dad letting his baby get some exercise on the plane—without ever having to leave his seat! In the viral video that racked up more than 1 million views, Darcey records the dad as he allows his baby to crawl forward, then pulls him back by the seat of his pants, creating a manual treadmill for his baby to crawl on!
Are ‘Law & Order’ Stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Dating? Inside Their Friendship
True love — but not like that! It's no secret that Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are super close, but were they ever more than just friends? "There’s so much...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Winter Preview: Bo, Hope and Ciara Return — Plus, Nicole Wakes Up With [Spoiler]!
Between the big comebacks announced and the thrilling promo released during the annual Day of Days event, it’s safe to say that Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a thrilling few months. “Wow,” one fan told us, “Peacock is clearly pulling out all the stops.”
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Mom Shows How to Make a Christmas 'Charcuterie Tree' to Wow Your Guests
This mom-of-one spent $80 on the impressive edible cheese tree that has wowed over 19 million people on TikTok.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
HipHopDX.com
Safaree Shares Old Photo With Nicki Minaj: ‘I Wouldn’t Change Anything About My Past’
Safaree, Nicki Minaj‘s ex-boyfriend, has made it clear that he’s not ashamed about his failed past relationship with the multi-platinum selling rapper. On Thursday (December 8), the Brooklyn native (real name is Safaree Samuels) seemingly acknowledged Nicki’s 40th birthday celebration by reposting a photo to his Instagram story from over a decade ago when the pair were romantically involved.
Popculture
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Baby Bump Photo of Her After 'SNL' Reveal
Keke Palmer confirmed she's expecting her first child during the opening monologue on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live. Following months of speculation, the 29-year-old actress shot down the rumors in her own way. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" she said, "and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she added, exposing her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on. But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."
Upworthy
Mom accidentally lists baby for sale in hilarious post: Need it ‘gone today’
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 3, 2021. It has since been updated. Lucy Battle, Mom to a seven-month-old, hilariously listed her son for sale at a price of $1.33 on Facebook by accident. Battle was going about her day and wanted to get rid of her sofa. She took a couple of pictures of the sofa in its present condition and posted them on a local Facebook group and wrote, "Need gone today." What she didn't realize at the time was that she had also accidentally posted an image of her baby along with a few others of her sofa. It didn't help that it was the first picture on the post and the caption didn't help either, reading: 'Need gone today,' reported Leeds Live.
Comments / 0