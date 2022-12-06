Read full article on original website
First Foundation Bank Equipment Finance Department Adds to Operations and Credit Departments
First Foundation Bank’s equipment finance department appointed Roman Yankovskiy, Corey McKeon and Allison Pantoja to its operations and credit departments. Yankovskiy joined as a credit analyst I in its credit department. In his new role, Yankovskiy will review, analyze and adjudicate credit submission requests from our funding partners. He previously held roles such as senior credit analyst at Balboa Capital and senior credit analyst at Quick Bridge Funding. Yankovskiy will work out of First Foundation’s headquarters in Irvine, CA.
Custom Truck One Source Makes CEO Transition Plan
Custom Truck One Source’s current CEO Fred Ross will retire on March 20. The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the promotion of Ryan McMonagle, the company’s current president and chief operating officer, to succeed Ross as CEO. Ross will continue his employment with the company as...
FirstFinancial Equipment Leasing Acquires NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing (JAML), acquired NorFund Capital, based in Toronto. NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs. The acquisition continues First Financial Equipment Leasing’s growth trajectory.
Regions Bank Creates Franchise Lending Team Led by Salas
Regions Bank created a franchise lending team led by industry veteran Peter Salas. Salas and his team will focus on helping drive business sustainability and expansion through specialization in franchise concepts. Salas began his banking career in 1985 at Flagler Federal Savings & Loan in Miami where he worked as...
