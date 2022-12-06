First Foundation Bank’s equipment finance department appointed Roman Yankovskiy, Corey McKeon and Allison Pantoja to its operations and credit departments. Yankovskiy joined as a credit analyst I in its credit department. In his new role, Yankovskiy will review, analyze and adjudicate credit submission requests from our funding partners. He previously held roles such as senior credit analyst at Balboa Capital and senior credit analyst at Quick Bridge Funding. Yankovskiy will work out of First Foundation’s headquarters in Irvine, CA.

