monitordaily.com
Northteq Releases Disclosure Direct for Salesforce
Northteq, a provider of Salesforce loan origination solutions, released its new commercial lending disclosure application, Disclosure Direct for Salesforce. It is now available for commercial and equipment finance lenders. Powered and built within Salesforce, Disclosure Direct was designed for lenders doing business in states that recently enacted laws surrounding the...
IDC’s Future of Work Predicts Top 10 Improvements for Future of Industry
International Data Corporation unveiled its future of work predictions for 2023 and beyond. The reality of the current global economic, climate and business challenges in the United States requires workers to be a part of dynamic and reconfigurable teams that can quickly adapt to business demands and new market requirements — anytime and anywhere.
FirstFinancial Equipment Leasing Acquires NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing (JAML), acquired NorFund Capital, based in Toronto. NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs. The acquisition continues First Financial Equipment Leasing’s growth trajectory.
Custom Truck One Source Makes CEO Transition Plan
Custom Truck One Source’s current CEO Fred Ross will retire on March 20. The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the promotion of Ryan McMonagle, the company’s current president and chief operating officer, to succeed Ross as CEO. Ross will continue his employment with the company as...
Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22
According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
CIT Provides $35MM Revolving Credit Facility to Utopia Deals
The asset-based lending business of CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided a $35 million revolving credit facility to Utopia Deals. Based in Plainview, NY, Utopia Deals is a seller of linens, towels, bedding and other products to consumers and to business customers in the hospitality, healthcare, restaurant, fitness and spa sectors, among others. The company also has a strong presence on leading online retail platforms. The revolving credit facility will support the company’s working capital needs and growth strategy.
CIT Northbridge Credit Provides $27.78MM Credit Facility to Applied Optoelectronics
CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by CIT Asset Management, served as agent on a $27.78 million credit facility for Applied Optoelectronics, a provider of fiber-optic networking products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Sugar Land, TX, Applied Optoelectronics (AOI) is a provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet...
United Rentals Completes Acquisition of Ahern Rentals for $2B
United Rentals completed its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Ahern Rentals for approximately $2 billion in cash. The transaction and related expenses were funded through newly issued senior secured notes and existing capacity under the company’s ABL facility. This transaction adds approximately 2,100 employees, 60,000 rental assets...
First Foundation Bank Equipment Finance Department Adds to Operations and Credit Departments
First Foundation Bank’s equipment finance department appointed Roman Yankovskiy, Corey McKeon and Allison Pantoja to its operations and credit departments. Yankovskiy joined as a credit analyst I in its credit department. In his new role, Yankovskiy will review, analyze and adjudicate credit submission requests from our funding partners. He previously held roles such as senior credit analyst at Balboa Capital and senior credit analyst at Quick Bridge Funding. Yankovskiy will work out of First Foundation’s headquarters in Irvine, CA.
Vmo Aircraft Leasing Purchases Airbus A350-900 from ABC Financial Leasing
Vmo Aircraft Leasing purchased an Airbus A350-900 aircraft from ABC Financial Leasing, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. The aircraft is on lease to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines. “This transaction marks the commencement of a new airline relationship with one of the largest airlines in South...
