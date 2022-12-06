Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold shown in high detail: images & video
The Google Pixel Fold was shown to us by Jon Prosser not long ago. He released images based on the actual product. Now, @OnLeaks partnered up with HowToiSolve to bring us CAD-based renders of the device. The Google Pixel Fold CAD-based images and video surface. In the gallery below the...
Android Headlines
Pixel owners can keep Wi-Fi on in Airplane Mode
Google just released the new update for its Pixel phones, and they brought some useful additions. One of the more notable changes is the ability to keep Wi-Fi on while your Pixel phone is in Airplane mode. In case you don’t know what Airplane mode is, it’s an all-in-one toggle...
Android Headlines
How to view your Ring Cameras on the Web
Ring makes it easy to keep an eye on your home from virtually anywhere. Just open a web browser, and you’ll be good to go. Which is super convenient, if you don’t want to hold your phone all the time, or have it taking up your smart display or TV. And since Ring discontinued the desktop app in January 2022, this is the best way to do it.
Android Headlines
New Camera update brings better Macro control to Pixel 7 Pro
There’s a new version of the Google Camera rolling out, which brings a few new settings for the Macro mode on Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. This includes a Macro Focus mode, so you can keep the camera in Macro instead of it going in and out, depending on how you move your phone.
Android Headlines
Holiday Gift Ideas 2022: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
If you’re still on the hunt for a gift for someone this year, we have you covered with the perfect gift, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5. This is the best smartwatch out there for Android users right now who want a full-featured smartwatch that does plenty and ticks all the right boxes on price, functionality, and style.
Android Headlines
Vivaldi adds Mastodon to its browser
The Vivaldi browser isn’t exactly Google Chrome, but it’s been a pretty popular browser alternative to some of the big brands. It’s been adding new and useful features like being able to automatically close tabs after a certain amount of time. Another future coming to Vivaldi is the integration with Mastodon.
Android Headlines
Google Chrome users can now ditch their passwords
Google has been working on eliminating passwords altogether for a while, and today it just made a step forward. Now, Google Chrome users can now utilize passkeys in lieu of passwords, according to The Verge. It has finally rolled it out to the stable release of Google Chrome. Passkeys will...
Android Headlines
Twitter will soon tell you if you're shadowbanned
Twitter is currently working on a new user-focused feature, it will be able to tell you if you’re shadowbanned. This has been announced by the company’s owner himself, Elon Musk. Twitter will be able to tell you if you’re shadowbanned. Musk tweeted out the news by saying...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 3 gets the taste of Android 13
Samsung is striking off another Galaxy tablet from its Android 13 update roadmap today. The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is the latest device to pick up the big Android update. The company has already updated the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Tab S7 series, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 software.
Android Headlines
Amazon Inspire turns shopping into a social media experience
Amazon is the biggest e-commerce company in the world, and it’s constantly finding ways to present products to potential buyers. This involves serving as many products in its customers’ faces as possible. However, according to Phone Arena the company is changing things up a bit. Amazon introduced its new Inspire feed, and it basically turns Amazon shopping into a social media experience.
Android Headlines
Twitter will soon remove 1.5 billion inactive accounts
Twitter is planning to remove 1.5 billion Twitter accounts from the platform. Elon Musk announced that it’s happening. This means that 1.5 billion currently taken Twitter handles will become available. Twitter is planning to remove a ton of inactive accounts, and free Twitter handles by doing so. So, if...
Android Headlines
This latest IKEA speaker can also light your room
Ikea is a big name in home appliances and furniture. It sells all sorts of neat and interesting devices, and these include speakers. According to Engadget, this latest Ikea Symfonisk speaker actually doubles as a floor lamp. It’s one of those combinations of devices that you never think about, but when someone makes it, it makes all the sense in the world.
Android Headlines
iQOO 11 is here with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more
Vivo’s iQOO announced two new flagship smartphones, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro. These two phones are very similar, though there are some differences we’ll talk about. Both are very powerful, though. The iQOO 11 series debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more.
Android Headlines
Disney+ with Ads: Everything You Need To Know
On December 8, Disney+ finally launched its ads tier. So now you can save a few bucks and get Disney+ with ads. But it’s not as simple as just saving a few bucks a month with this plan. There’s some other caveats here, as there was with Netflix. So let’s go over everything that you need to know about Disney+ with ads.
Android Headlines
Rugged Ulefone Armor 12S handset is now available to pre-order
If you’re in the market for a rugged smartphone, Ulefone makes some of the most interesting ones. One of the company’s newest devices is the Ulefone Armor 12S, and it’s not available to pre-order. The Ulefone Armor 12S is available to pre-order for $179.99. You can pre-order...
Android Headlines
Motorola's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship is coming on December 15
Motorola’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship is coming on December 15. The company has confirmed a launch date for its new flagship smartphone, as the device will first launch in China. The name of the device is the Motorola Moto X40, at least that will be its name in...
Android Headlines
It's official, OPPO Find N2 foldables coming on December 14
OPPO has just confirmed that its ‘INNO DAY 2022’ event will kick off on December 14. In addition to that, the company confirmed that the OPPO Find N2 series foldables are coming during that event, so on December 14. The OPPO Find N2 series foldable are coming on...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 & Note 20 get Samsung's December update
Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are receiving the December 2022 Android security patch. The update started rolling out recently and is currently available in a handful of markets. A global release should follow in the coming days.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Flip 5 to feature new hinge design that reduces display crease
Samsung is looking to address two of the biggest shortcomings of its clamshell foldables next year. Display industry expert Ross Young last week revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a bigger external display and a new hinge technology that reduces the crease along the fold line on the inner display. These claims have now received the backing of another reputed tipster Ice Universe. The latter has also shared more information about Samsung’s proposed changes for the next-gen foldable.
Android Headlines
Motorola announces the Moto G Play 2023 Edition
Motorola has some premium devices on the market today, but it mainly produces budget phones. These phones include the Moto G, the Moto G Stylus 2022, and plenty of other budget-friendly devices. Today, the company announced a new budget-friendly phone called the Moto G Play 2023 edition. If you’re curious...
