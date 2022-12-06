Read full article on original website
Related
How to avoid online holiday scams
It's important to know that scammers are looking to take advantage of seasonal generosity.
WLNS
Kiyerra Lake gets engaged LIVE on the WLNS set
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — How about that for a birthday surprise?!?. 6 News this Morning anchor Kiyerra Lake got the surprise of a lifetime Friday morning when her longtime boyfriend Jordan proposed on set during the show. Kiyerra’s co-anchor Jorma Duran helped orchestrate the entire operation, and was filming...
Culver the kitty would love a forever home
Culver is a cute little manx cat in need of a new forever home.
Potter Park Zoo gives sick kids a day of fun
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Children with life-threatening illnesses and their families were invited for a magical night at Potter Park Zoo thanks to volunteers with A Kid Again Michigan. Organizers said 150 families from around the state made the drive. At the park, kids and their families got to experience the zoo’s ongoing wonderland of […]
Lansing religious charities give back ahead of the holidays
Through Saint Vincent Catholic Charities, each classroom, preschool through eighth grade, adopted an Afghan refugee family and collected donations for them.
Coquito is a cute pit bull looking for a family
Coquito is a cute, shy pit bull that needs somebody to snuggle with.
Tri-County TRIAD hosts No Senior Without Christmas event
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some local senior citizens got a special delivery today just in time for the holidays. A time of year when many of them are overlooked. “The role of a police officer at times is law enforcement, but more often than not it’s more of a public servant,” LPD Officer Glenn Briggs […]
Money not going as far for food banks
It's always hard a hard task to do, but Kelly Miller, director of philanthropy with the food bank says, 2022 has been the toughest.
Olivet College to offer free tuition to most Michiganders
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan is partnering with Olivet College to offer free tuition to students in Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited JW Sexton High School in Lansing to make the announcement. Qualifying students could save around $30,000 a year thanks to what’s called the “Advantage Scholarship.” “More than 80% of […]
MSU helps firefighters train with electric ars
The university says while EVs are at least as safe as gas-powered cars they present unique challenges during emergencies that emergency responders need to be ready for.
U of M Health officially announces purchase of Sparrow at press conference
Officials from Sparrow Health System and University of Michigan Health are holding a press conference in Lansing Friday to officially announce U of M's deal to buy Sparrow.
U of M’s Michigan Medicine to buy Sparrow Health System
The University is expected to announce the deal Thursday.
Consumers Energy to cover $7.25M in heating bills
According to Consumers, many homes and businesses can expect double-digit percent increases in heating bills.
Lansing sees an increase in catalytic converter theft
Amid a national surge in catalytic converter theft, one Lansing car dealership is searching for answers.
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
Ingham County begins recount of Prop 3 Lansing votes
With the state recounting 104,000 of the 583,000 Prop 3 votes, Ingham County officials, alongside 40 hired public workers, began the recount process.
LPD arrests car theft, break-in suspect
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An alleged car thief and burglar has been arrested by the Lansing Police Department. On Tuesday afternoon, LPD officers received multiple calls of a man in a white Chevy Malibu breaking into parked cars in north Lansing. Officers discovered the Malibu was stolen and a bulletin was sent to nearby police […]
Fenton man dead following a one-car crash
A 40-year-old Fenton man is dead following a one-car crash in Deerfield Township.
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against former Michigan Gov. Snyder
The Republican was charged with misdemeanor misconduct in office for allegedly failing to supervise the officials who allowed Flint's water to become tainted with lead.
Traffic stop by Michigan State Police leads to drug, firearm arrest
The traffic stop led to the troopers, with the assistance of a K-9 police dog, discovering methamphetamine and multiple guns and ammunition
Comments / 0