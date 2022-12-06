ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kiyerra Lake gets engaged LIVE on the WLNS set

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — How about that for a birthday surprise?!?. 6 News this Morning anchor Kiyerra Lake got the surprise of a lifetime Friday morning when her longtime boyfriend Jordan proposed on set during the show. Kiyerra’s co-anchor Jorma Duran helped orchestrate the entire operation, and was filming...
Potter Park Zoo gives sick kids a day of fun

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Children with life-threatening illnesses and their families were invited for a magical night at Potter Park Zoo thanks to volunteers with A Kid Again Michigan. Organizers said 150 families from around the state made the drive. At the park, kids and their families got to experience the zoo’s ongoing wonderland of […]
Tri-County TRIAD hosts No Senior Without Christmas event

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some local senior citizens got a special delivery today just in time for the holidays. A time of year when many of them are overlooked. “The role of a police officer at times is law enforcement, but more often than not it’s more of a public servant,” LPD Officer Glenn Briggs […]
Olivet College to offer free tuition to most Michiganders

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan is partnering with Olivet College to offer free tuition to students in Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited JW Sexton High School in Lansing to make the announcement. Qualifying students could save around $30,000 a year thanks to what’s called the “Advantage Scholarship.” “More than 80% of […]
LPD arrests car theft, break-in suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An alleged car thief and burglar has been arrested by the Lansing Police Department. On Tuesday afternoon, LPD officers received multiple calls of a man in a white Chevy Malibu breaking into parked cars in north Lansing. Officers discovered the Malibu was stolen and a bulletin was sent to nearby police […]
