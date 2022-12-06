Read full article on original website
KRGV
Hidalgo County task force aims to help residents living in poverty
Hidalgo County leaders are trying to make a dent on poverty by making sure the resources available are being used. Leaders in the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force recently met and discussed what was needed to be able to get people living in poverty a brighter future. Hidalgo County Judge...
McAllen PD lands millions in grants to fight gangs, secure schools and more
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An infusion of nearly $15 million in grants is helping the McAllen Police Department protect the community. On Thursday, the McAllen Police Department described 2022 as its “most successful grant funding year.” “Our base budget this year is $40 million,” McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said. “So when you look at […]
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: Pendulum-De Lucio project can be spur for developing a manufacturing hub in north Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza says the big Pendulum Development/De Lucio USA trailer assembly project can be the spark for creating a manufacturing hub alongside I-69 Central/Expressway 281 in the north of the city. Under the De Lucio-Pendulum partnership a 70,000 square feet manufacturing facility is going...
riograndeguardian.com
Updated: Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force hears from colonia resident Rosa Maria Pimentel
ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez set up the Prosperity Task Force to address his county’s high poverty rate. “Local entities, particularly our school districts, suggest that the poverty rate could be as high as 40 percent in Hidalgo County,” Cortez said. “That is much higher than the statewide and national poverty rate and it has an impact on all residents of Hidalgo County.”
KRGV
Largest digital Christmas tree in U.S. on display in McAllen
McAllen's digital Christmas tree is all lit up and on display. The countdown began Wednesday night at the McAllen Convention Center. The city says it is the largest of its kind in the country. The digital tree is 118 feet tall.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brownsville, TX
The busy border town of Brownsville is part of the Matamoros–Brownsville metropolitan area and an excellent travel choice for outdoor recreation. This city is the 18th-largest in Texas, which continues the legacy of its Hispanic cultural heritage. Its subtropical climate is one of its admirable traits, along with its...
Edinburg breaks ground on new Arts, Culture, Events Center
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg broke ground Friday morning for its new Arts, Culture, Events Center. The $14 million project that’s been in the works for 15 years. “A good city is one that provides all your basic services. But a great city is one that has parks and green spaces and […]
Health insurance deadline for next year approaching fast
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Affordable Care Act was signed into law in 2010 and offers affordable coverage for those who need it. The marketplace is for people who do not have affordable employer-based insurance. The law provides qualifying consumers with tax credits that help lower costs. There are different plans available, and the costs […]
Officials: Starr district attorney’s office vehicle used in smuggling attempt
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after a vehicle registered to the Starr County district attorney’s office was used in a human smuggling attempt Wednesday in Victoria County, officials said. At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for an alleged traffic violation, and the vehicle displayed […]
San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border
MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
Feds: ‘The Pool’ used violence to dominate transmigrantes in Cameron County
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 11-count federal indictment has been unsealed, providing details into an alleged conspiracy known as ‘The Pool’ that prosecutors say used violence and threats to monopolize the transmigrante forwarding industry near Harlingen and Brownsville, federal prosecutors announced early Tuesday. “As alleged, this criminal organization committed heinous acts of violence against those […]
KRGV
TxDOT sees wildlife using Highway 77 underpass, with plans for more
The Texas Department of Transportation are using the underpass located on Highway 77 north of Raymondville to see if more wildlife access it. The underpass goes underneath a major interstate, and TxDOT has plans to create 23 additional wildlife crossings across the Valley. "The wildlife is using it; we've seen...
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: South Texas Owls
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Peering out from a secretive hollow in an ancient mesquite tree, this eastern screech owl is perfectly camouflaged as it perches on the edge of a cavity waiting for dusk when it will take flight for its nocturnal hunt. With its mottled grayish feathering, the small owl blends in […]
Cameron County begins recount of Texas’ Senate District 27 election
BROWNVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Elections and Voter Registration Department has begun the process of recounting votes in the race for the Senate District 27 seat in South Texas. Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza told ValleyCentral on Tuesday that the county has started the recounting process which begins by sorting the ballots […]
KRGV
Company pays to relocate threatened Texas tortoises at LNG development site
As the NextDecade company clears ground as part of the construction of their Liquefied Natural Gas project at the Port of Brownsville, the company is paying to relocate protected Texas Tortoises from the area. The state threatened species are being moved from the LNG project site to a pasture 130...
Citrus industry bounces back despite challenges
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holidays are in full swing and the citrus industry is seeing a brighter season this year. As many choose to use citrus as a stocking stuffer or in a gift basket, the gift can sweeten up the holidays. “Citrus has been a very popular addition all throughout Christmas for years […]
Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
CBP officers seize $808K worth of narcotics in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized over $800,000 worth of narcotics on Sunday. The seizure took place at the Gateway International Bridge when a 24-year old woman driving a 2013 Chevrolet was referred to a secondary vehicle inspection. Upon inspection, CBP officers discovered eight packages […]
956 Vanished: Neal King
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man looking to enter the legal marijuana growing industry travelled to California in 2013. Nearly 10 years later, he remains missing in what investigators believe is more than a missing person’s case. Neal Forrest King moved to Butte County, California, to venture into the new, fast-growing business of legal […]
