University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams has been named the 2022 Heisman Award winner after a stellar season in which he led the Trojans to an 11-2 record and the No. 8 ranking in the nation.Williams was as dominant as it got in college football this season, piling up huge stat lines game after game. He finished the year with 4,075 yards through the air and 372 yards rushing. He had 47 total touchdowns on the season - the most ever by a Trojan in a single campaign. His 4.447 yards total yards are also a school record.Williams beat out...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO