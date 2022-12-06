Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET
For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
Why is Vegas projecting the Lions to beat the Vikings?
The Lions are 2.5-point favorites heading into Sunday's game, but it might not be as crazy as you think.
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 14
The Minnesota Vikings hit the road for a Week 14 game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday at noon pm CST, the 13th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the New York Jets in Week 13, while the Lions filleted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, 40-14. Detroit, now 5-7 through 12 games, is holding onto playoff hopes by the thinnest of threads.
Marconews.com
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Detroit News
A Detroit Lions fan's rooting guide for Week 14 vs. Vikings
If you haven't heard, we're two weeks into December and the Detroit Lions remain in the playoff hunt. After starting the season 1-6, the team has won four of its past five games and sits on the fringes of the postseason picture in the NFC. Earning a postseason berth won't...
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks
The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +7.
The Best Vikings Player Nobody Talks About
The Minnesota Vikings are predominantly headlined by Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and others, but some unsung players are flying under the radar in 2022. The team has a 10-2 record through 13 weeks, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best Vikings player that nobody...
Stat Prediction for Jameson Williams Week 14
Jameson Williams is expected to play more, and be more involved in the Lions' offense this week.
Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season
The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
Fox17
Lions prepare for rematch with Vikings, a game that “burns” Dan Campbell
When you look at the 2022 Lions season, there are a few games and plays the team would like back. Their first away game and first NFC North meeting in Minnesota probably tops that list. “Of course it burns me,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. “I mean that’ll be...
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1
If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
Caleb Williams named 2022 Heisman Award winner
University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams has been named the 2022 Heisman Award winner after a stellar season in which he led the Trojans to an 11-2 record and the No. 8 ranking in the nation.Williams was as dominant as it got in college football this season, piling up huge stat lines game after game. He finished the year with 4,075 yards through the air and 372 yards rushing. He had 47 total touchdowns on the season - the most ever by a Trojan in a single campaign. His 4.447 yards total yards are also a school record.Williams beat out...
Week 14 NFL betting picks - winners, spread, total
Week 14 of the season began with a shocking come-from-behind win by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night with new quarterback Baker Mayfield over the Las Vegas Raiders. Between Sunday and Monday, there are only 12 games left on the schedule. If you are thinking of making any wagers...
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions' mindset as team continues playoff push
Aidan Hutchinson knows that every game from here on out is going to be important for the Detroit Lions. WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli revealed what Hutchinson’s thoughts are on the matchup. Detroit will be playing the Minnesota Vikings up next. The Lions are 5-7 and are holding on...
NFL Week 14 TV coverage maps
The Eagles and Giants are set for a heated Sunday matchup that’ll see Philadelphia looking for revenge. In his 2021 visit to MetLife Stadium, Jalen Hurts will return to the scene of one of his worst performances, as the quarterback was 14-31 passing for 129 yards and three interceptions in a loss that saw him suffer an ankle injury that eventually required surgery.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers
As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up. Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays...
