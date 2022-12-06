ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET

For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 14

The Minnesota Vikings hit the road for a Week 14 game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday at noon pm CST, the 13th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the New York Jets in Week 13, while the Lions filleted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, 40-14. Detroit, now 5-7 through 12 games, is holding onto playoff hopes by the thinnest of threads.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

A Detroit Lions fan's rooting guide for Week 14 vs. Vikings

If you haven't heard, we're two weeks into December and the Detroit Lions remain in the playoff hunt. After starting the season 1-6, the team has won four of its past five games and sits on the fringes of the postseason picture in the NFC. Earning a postseason berth won't...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings

Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

The Best Vikings Player Nobody Talks About

The Minnesota Vikings are predominantly headlined by Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and others, but some unsung players are flying under the radar in 2022. The team has a 10-2 record through 13 weeks, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best Vikings player that nobody...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season

The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS DFW

Caleb Williams named 2022 Heisman Award winner

University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams has been named the 2022 Heisman Award winner after a stellar season in which he led the Trojans to an 11-2 record and the No. 8 ranking in the nation.Williams was as dominant as it got in college football this season, piling up huge stat lines game after game. He finished the year with 4,075 yards through the air and 372 yards rushing. He had 47 total touchdowns on the season - the most ever by a Trojan in a single campaign. His 4.447 yards total yards are also a school record.Williams beat out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 14 NFL betting picks - winners, spread, total

Week 14 of the season began with a shocking come-from-behind win by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night with new quarterback Baker Mayfield over the Las Vegas Raiders. Between Sunday and Monday, there are only 12 games left on the schedule. If you are thinking of making any wagers...
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions' mindset as team continues playoff push

Aidan Hutchinson knows that every game from here on out is going to be important for the Detroit Lions. WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli revealed what Hutchinson’s thoughts are on the matchup. Detroit will be playing the Minnesota Vikings up next. The Lions are 5-7 and are holding on...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 14 TV coverage maps

The Eagles and Giants are set for a heated Sunday matchup that’ll see Philadelphia looking for revenge. In his 2021 visit to MetLife Stadium, Jalen Hurts will return to the scene of one of his worst performances, as the quarterback was 14-31 passing for 129 yards and three interceptions in a loss that saw him suffer an ankle injury that eventually required surgery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers

As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up. Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays...
NEVADA STATE

