This is a big weekend for the New Orleans Pelicans. Not only are they currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but they will host the Phoenix Suns twice in 3 days this weekend. Phoenix was the team who knocked New Orleans out of the playoffs last year in 6 games. Most remember Chris Paul's epic performance when he shot a perfect 14/14 for the game, leading the Suns to a 115-109 victory at the Smoothie King Center. This is the first game back in New Orleans between these two teams since then and the Pelicans are eager to prove they belong amongst the NBA's elite.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO