Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Related
Kendric Davis drops 27 as Memphis basketball beats No. 11 Auburn
ATLANTA ― Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams combined for 43 points in Memphis basketball’s 82-73 win over No. 11 Auburn Saturday. State Farm Arena, teeming with a predominantly boisterous Auburn crowd for much of the game, was left with a largely raucous Memphis contingent in the closing minutes. Auburn gave its fans that stuck around some hope late, closing the gap to as few as 8 points with under 2 minutes left, but the Tigers held on. ...
Thunder vs. Cavaliers: Score, updates, injury news from OKC-Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Follow along for live updates. TIPOFF: 7 p.m. Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland (Bally Sports Oklahoma) What to know about the Thunder. Bold predictions: SGA's scoring prowess, Poku's block party & bold predictions...
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Loss to Nets
The Atlanta Hawks matchups with the Brooklyn Nets may not be as highly-anticipated as their games against the New York Knicks. However, the budding rivalry always treats fans to an exciting brand of basketball. Last night, the short-handed Hawks lost 120-116 to the Nets. Atlanta is now 13-13 on the...
Lakers: 10 Points In 35 Seconds Helps L.A. Take Sixers To OT
Your Los Angeles Lakers almost snagged a victory from the jaws of defeat tonight on the road against a mostly-healthy Philadelphia 76ers squad... before some questionable lineup decisions and, maybe, sheer exhaustion doomed them in an overtime to forget. L.A. ultimately ran out of gas late, falling 133-122 to the Sixers in OT. Los Angeles fell to a 10-15 record for the 2022-23 season, while Philadelphia rose to a 13-12 start to their year.
76ers vs. Lakers: Georges Niang’s Playing Status for Friday Night
Tyrese Maxey won’t be the only Philadelphia 76ers player out with a foot injury on Friday night. Along with the third-year guard, who continues to rehab a small fracture in his foot, Sixers forward Georges Niang will miss Friday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers with right foot soreness.
Washington takes on Indiana, aims to break 4-game skid
Washington Wizards (11-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to end its four-game losing streak with a win against Indiana. The Pacers are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.0...
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Arizona in Real Time
It's Indiana and Arizona, two of the premier programs in college basketball, hooking up on a Saturday night in Las Vegas. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views from the game straight from press row, with highlights and opinion included as well.
Thunder Take Bulky Forward in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
In the latest iteration of his 2023 NBA Mock Draft, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has the Thunder selecting Jarace Walker with the 11th overall pick. Wasserman says the 6-foot-8, 240-pound prospect “has been able to spark NBA imaginations” due to his “live-dribble flashes”, “overwhelming defensive pressure” and early returns with regard to his 3-point shooting ability.
Pelicans vs. Suns: A View From The Other Side
This is a big weekend for the New Orleans Pelicans. Not only are they currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but they will host the Phoenix Suns twice in 3 days this weekend. Phoenix was the team who knocked New Orleans out of the playoffs last year in 6 games. Most remember Chris Paul's epic performance when he shot a perfect 14/14 for the game, leading the Suns to a 115-109 victory at the Smoothie King Center. This is the first game back in New Orleans between these two teams since then and the Pelicans are eager to prove they belong amongst the NBA's elite.
Warriors vs. Celtics: How to Watch and Betting Odds
The Boston Celtics are heading to Golden State for an NBA Finals rematch with the Warriors. The best team in the NBA so far this season, Boston has dominated their opponents all year long. It has been a different story for the Warriors, who have struggled to start the year, but there should be no shortage of excitement in this NBA Finals rematch.
UCLA honors late Jalen Hill, runs '24 Out' play to open game
UCLA opened Saturday's 87-64 win over Denver by running a lob play called "24 Out" in honor of former player Jalen Hill, who died in September at age 22.
Fans react to Alabama’s historic win over No. 1 Houston
The Alabama Crimson Tide did not need four overtimes to knock off a No. 1 team this time. But they did need an incredible comeback. And that made some notable history. No. 8 Alabama rallied from 15 points down in the second half to stun the No. 1 Houston Cougars 71-65. That came in a Read more... The post Fans react to Alabama’s historic win over No. 1 Houston appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
James Wiseman Reveals He’s Stopped Using Social Media
James Wiseman has felt an extra amount of scrutiny this season as he goes through his sophomore slump. As such, he's been looking for extra ways to block out his haters - and he found it. "I haven't been on social media in two months," Wiseman said. "I've been reading,...
Duke treasure posts career-high for Spurs
On Thursday night, San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Tre Jones scored a career-high 23 points against the Houston Rockets while shooting 10-for-16 from the field, 2-for-6 from downtown, and 4-for-4 from the foul line. The Duke basketball product added five assists, three rebounds, and zero turnovers in his 35 minutes on the floor.
Steph Curry Reveals All-Time NBA Starting Five
NBA all-time starting five debates have gone on for years, and are likely not going anywhere. What makes them even more interesting is when they are built around a certain player. For example, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was recently asked to build an all-time starting five around himself, and had an interesting answer that few would have predicted.
NBA Writer Creates Mock Trade for 76ers to Land Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns have been shopping around the veteran forward Jae Crowder since the offseason. With the 2022-2023 NBA season well underway at this point, Crowder remains a member of the organization he won’t play for. Many assume that the Suns will soon find a conclusion in the Crowder...
