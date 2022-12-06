Read full article on original website
Northteq Releases Disclosure Direct for Salesforce
Northteq, a provider of Salesforce loan origination solutions, released its new commercial lending disclosure application, Disclosure Direct for Salesforce. It is now available for commercial and equipment finance lenders. Powered and built within Salesforce, Disclosure Direct was designed for lenders doing business in states that recently enacted laws surrounding the...
CIT Provides $35MM Revolving Credit Facility to Utopia Deals
The asset-based lending business of CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided a $35 million revolving credit facility to Utopia Deals. Based in Plainview, NY, Utopia Deals is a seller of linens, towels, bedding and other products to consumers and to business customers in the hospitality, healthcare, restaurant, fitness and spa sectors, among others. The company also has a strong presence on leading online retail platforms. The revolving credit facility will support the company’s working capital needs and growth strategy.
Encina Equipment Finance Promotes Nicpon to VP of Operations
Encina Equipment Finance (EEF) promoted Beata Nicpon to vice president of operations. In her role as vice president, Nicpon will lead deal teams responsible for documenting and funding new commercial leases and loans; as well as the mentoring and coaching of existing and new members of the operations team. She will continue to report to Jamie Giaquinto, senior managing director and operations leader at EFF.
Regions Bank Creates Franchise Lending Team Led by Salas
Regions Bank created a franchise lending team led by industry veteran Peter Salas. Salas and his team will focus on helping drive business sustainability and expansion through specialization in franchise concepts. Salas began his banking career in 1985 at Flagler Federal Savings & Loan in Miami where he worked as...
FirstFinancial Equipment Leasing Acquires NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing (JAML), acquired NorFund Capital, based in Toronto. NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs. The acquisition continues First Financial Equipment Leasing’s growth trajectory.
CIT Northbridge Credit Provides $27.78MM Credit Facility to Applied Optoelectronics
CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by CIT Asset Management, served as agent on a $27.78 million credit facility for Applied Optoelectronics, a provider of fiber-optic networking products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Sugar Land, TX, Applied Optoelectronics (AOI) is a provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet...
Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22
According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
