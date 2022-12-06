The asset-based lending business of CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided a $35 million revolving credit facility to Utopia Deals. Based in Plainview, NY, Utopia Deals is a seller of linens, towels, bedding and other products to consumers and to business customers in the hospitality, healthcare, restaurant, fitness and spa sectors, among others. The company also has a strong presence on leading online retail platforms. The revolving credit facility will support the company’s working capital needs and growth strategy.

