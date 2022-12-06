Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HCSO: Mother dies after being hit by Porsche while walking with family in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was hit and killed while walking with her family in north Harris County, according to deputies. It happened Friday night before midnight on Rankin Road just east of the North Freeway. Deputies said the family of four was walking westbound on the shoulder...
Mom fatally hit by Porsche while walking with her children in N. Houston, HCSO says
Investigators said the dad saved their kids from being hit by the SUV that fatally struck their mom while out on a walk along Rankin Road.
21-year-old arrested and charged with DWI in deadly crash on West Loop in Galleria area
Police say the 21-year-old woman was stopped in a moving lane of traffic when another driver, who later died, slammed into the tow truck drivers helping her.
610 West Loop reopens following deadly crash in the Galleria area
HOUSTON — The 610 West Loop has reopened heading south after a deadly crash in the Galleria area early Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at about 1:30 a.m. near Westheimer Road. The freeway reopened at 5:45 a.m. Houston police said a...
Man on motorcycle and woman in SUV die in southeast Houston crash, police say
Investigators said the deadly crash happened at a southeast Houston intersection when the motorcyclist slammed into another vehicle.
1 killed when driver hits wreckers moving stalled car on West Loop in Galleria area, police say
Sadly, it's yet another deadly crash on Houston-area roads.
2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer
Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
Innocent man killed by stray bullet in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An innocent man was shot and killed while sleeping in his bed in north Harris County, according to deputies. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Aldine Mail Route Road near John F. Kennedy Boulevard. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, gunfire erupted at...
2 killed when car hits bystanders who stopped to help motorcyclist after crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two people are dead after bystanders stopped to help an injured motorcyclist on I-45 in Montgomery County late Tuesday night. According to Texas DPS, it began at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcyclist was speeding northbound on the I-45 service road. At the same…
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
Gunman on the run after shooting on METRO bus in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON — Authorities with the Houston Police Department and METRO are investigating after a man was shot on a bus in southwest Houston on Wednesday. According to authorities, two men got into an argument on the Route 52 Harwin Express just before 4 p.m. when the bus was near the intersection of Harwin and Gessner.
Man fatally hit by possible stray bullet while sleeping inside north Harris County apartment, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was hit by a possible stray bullet while sleeping in his north Harris County apartment, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. J. Brown with HCSO Homicide, deputies received multiple reports of a shooting in the...
East Freeway reopens several hours after wrong-way crash, hazmat spill in Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was flown to a Houston hospital after being injured in a wrong-way crash on the East Freeway in Baytown Tuesday morning, according to the Baytown Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, this happened just after 3 a.m. heading east near North Main/Crosby Cedar Bayou.
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Baytown (Baytown, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Baytown on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the I-10 East Freeway eastbound at N. Main at around 2:40 a.m.
Man seen at Hobby Airport-area apartment complex for days banged on door before being shot, HPD says
The deadly shooting happened Wednesday right behind a towering parking structure that serves Hobby Airport. The woman surrendered but hasn't been charged with anything yet.
Houston woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches arrested, police say
TEXAS, USA — A Houston woman was recently arrested in connection to several reported mail thefts at churches in North Texas, according to police. The Flower Mound Poice Department said Graciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, is accused of stealing numerous checks from area churches. Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10,...
Westbound lanes of 529 shut down due to deadly crash on Satsuma
HOUSTON - Authorities say a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler in Jersey Village Tuesday morning has caused some road closures. Details are scarce, so it's unclear what led up to the crash but the Harris County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma. A small vehicle...
53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)
The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
2 dead after motorcycle accident leads to multi-vehicle crash on I-45 and SH 242
Montgomery County, TEXAS - Authorities say two people, including a motorcyclist, have died after the rider caused a chain reaction crash in Montgomery County, impacting more than 10 vehicles. The multi-vehicle crash caused several road closures Tuesday around 11:15 p.m. but we're told I-45 North Freeway in The Woodlands is...
HCSO: Woman dies after being hit by truck in E. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after she was hit by a truck while crossing the street in east Harris County Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office. This happened just before 10 p.m. on Garth Road just north of the East Freeway. Harris County deputies said...
