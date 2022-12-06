ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

610 West Loop reopens following deadly crash in the Galleria area

HOUSTON — The 610 West Loop has reopened heading south after a deadly crash in the Galleria area early Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at about 1:30 a.m. near Westheimer Road. The freeway reopened at 5:45 a.m. Houston police said a...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer

Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Westbound lanes of 529 shut down due to deadly crash on Satsuma

HOUSTON - Authorities say a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler in Jersey Village Tuesday morning has caused some road closures. Details are scarce, so it's unclear what led up to the crash but the Harris County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma. A small vehicle...
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)

The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy