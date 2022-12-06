Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Perfect weekend weather but careful along the coast!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Perfect weekend weather but careful along the coast!
WESH
A great TGI Friday + warm weekend weather!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Florida residents impacted by flood damage facing insurance claim denials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A lot of homeowners found out the hard way during Hurricane Ian that their home insurance policies don't cover flood damage. Because of that, they're in the middle of the long, tedious process to get Federal Emergency Management Agency help or a Small Business Administration loan to repair their homes.
WESH
New scent preservation kits available in Orange County to help find missing people
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Getting the best information as soon as possible is vital when someone goes missing, especially for young children and vulnerable adults. Using highly-trained bloodhounds are used to find those who wander away. The dogs and a kit that can hold a unique scent help to...
WESH
Florida lawmaker resigns amid indictment on wire fraud, money laundering charges
State rep. Joe Harding resigned from his position in House District 24 Thursday, according to a statement from his Facebook. "I believe in Floridians and want what is best for them, and I believe their leaders need not be encumbered by distractions that are mine alone," Harding wrote. A federal...
Comments / 0