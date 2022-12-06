ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

OBJ Visit: Cuban, Dez Help 'Feel the Love' Cowboys Recruiting

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. bumps into Mavs owner Mark Cuban ... into old pal Dez Bryant, the former Cowboys star ... and into 20,000 Dallas fans who try to get him to "feel the love'' by chanting "O-B-J''! during the game.

DALLAS - Odell Beckham Jr. is said to want to "feel the love'' as he works his way through the Dallas Cowboys portion of "The OBJ World Tour.''

All involved in his Monday night visit to the AAC to watch the Dallas Mavs host the Phoenix Suns did their part. ... including Luka Doncic and the Mavs, as they registered a 130-111 win while Beckham and Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs sat in the Jerry Jones family court-side seats to watch.

And along the way? OBJ bumped into Mavs owner Mark Cuban ... into old pal Dez Bryant, the former Cowboys star ... and into 20,000 Dallas fans who tried to get him to "feel the love'' by chanting "O-B-J''! during the game.

"It's a good possibility,'' OBJ said on Monday night, regarding him joining the football team in Dallas .

"He,'' said Cowboys owner Jones, working toward crafting a commitment with the two-time All-Pro, "is the real deal.''

OK. Now what about a real deal for the "real deal''?

Once we get beyond all the feel-goods - Dirk Nowitzki and Chandler Parsons were also in the building - the Cowboys need to "feel good'' about Beckham's health and about the finances involved.

Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl last February while playing with the Rams, met with the Cowboys medical staff in and around The Star on Monday and underwent a physical to check out in part the status of that rehabbed knee.

But for one night, anyway, it was a break from business to take in some hoops - lucky timing for OBJ, as he happens to be close pals with Devin Booker of the Suns, who was on the losing end here.

“Everything is good, man,” Beckham told us said as he walked in the AAC. "Everything is nice. I plead the Fifth on everything else.”

Cuban and friends did their part. Now it's up to the Jerry Jones-led Cowboys.

“I want this to work,'' Jones said bluntly following Dallas' 54-19 Sunday pounding of the Colts . "I want it to work. I’ve felt very good about his opinion about what we’re about as Cowboys. We have felt and been public about it, what he is as a ballplayer and what he is as an NFL competitor. All of those things are nothing but complimentary.

“He’s the real deal.''

