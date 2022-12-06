Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Marconews.com
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield playing well, but Raiders lead 13-3 at halftime
Baker Mayfield didn’t start for the Rams but he has been on the field for every offensive play since Los Angeles’ first drive. While Mayfield has clearly given his new team’s offense a spark, the Rams haven’t done much to slow down the Raiders’ offense. Las Vegas leads at halftime 13-3.
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
NBC Sports
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt: It’s been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games
Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt popped up on the injury report again this week with a rib injury. But he doesn’t intend for it to keep him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens. Via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Watt told reporters on Friday that his...
NBC Sports
All-Pro Williams heaps praise onto 'pleasant surprise' Purdy
The 49ers’ new starting quarterback Brock Purdy has received plenty of compliments since rising to the challenge of stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But those words hit differently when they’re coming from one of the NFL’s best players, who also happens to be your teammate.
NBC Sports
T.O. makes plea for 49ers return: 'I'm a very valuable asset'
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Francisco wide receiver stopped by 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" show Wednesday, where he said he "absolutely" would love to run routes in coach Kyle Shanahan's system.
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon: As much as I wanted to contribute, Bengals made the best decision for everybody
Joe Mixon is set to return to play on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Bengals have been OK without him, in part due to Samaje Perine‘s strong play. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 10 passes for 84 yards in those two contests.
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...
NBC Sports
49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Dontae Johnson for Sunday’s game
The 49ers elevated running back Tevin Coleman and defensive back Dontae Johnson for Sunday’s game against the Bucs. Both are expected to be in uniform. Coleman appeared in four games for the 49ers earlier this season when Elijah Mitchell was injured. He gained 26 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while also catching three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
NBC Sports
Bengals add Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard to injury report
The Bengals made a pair of notable additions to their injury report on Thursday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard were both listed as limited participants in practice. Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury while Hubbard has a calf injury. Friday’s participation will reveal whether the...
NBC Sports
Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice
Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
NBC Sports
Monday Night Football: DeAndre Hopkins, Greg Dortch exit Cardinals’ practice report
The Cardinals will have receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Greg Dortch for Monday Night Football. Hopkins and Dortch exited the practice report Saturday. Hopkins, who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, was a full participant the past two days. Dortch (thumb) practiced fully all week. Dortch has not played since...
Comments / 0