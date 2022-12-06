ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag

And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness

The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports

All-Pro Williams heaps praise onto 'pleasant surprise' Purdy

The 49ers’ new starting quarterback Brock Purdy has received plenty of compliments since rising to the challenge of stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But those words hit differently when they’re coming from one of the NFL’s best players, who also happens to be your teammate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

T.O. makes plea for 49ers return: 'I'm a very valuable asset'

Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Francisco wide receiver stopped by 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" show Wednesday, where he said he "absolutely" would love to run routes in coach Kyle Shanahan's system.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury

When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...
NBC Sports

49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Dontae Johnson for Sunday’s game

The 49ers elevated running back Tevin Coleman and defensive back Dontae Johnson for Sunday’s game against the Bucs. Both are expected to be in uniform. Coleman appeared in four games for the 49ers earlier this season when Elijah Mitchell was injured. He gained 26 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while also catching three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
NBC Sports

Bengals add Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard to injury report

The Bengals made a pair of notable additions to their injury report on Thursday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard were both listed as limited participants in practice. Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury while Hubbard has a calf injury. Friday’s participation will reveal whether the...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice

Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Monday Night Football: DeAndre Hopkins, Greg Dortch exit Cardinals’ practice report

The Cardinals will have receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Greg Dortch for Monday Night Football. Hopkins and Dortch exited the practice report Saturday. Hopkins, who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, was a full participant the past two days. Dortch (thumb) practiced fully all week. Dortch has not played since...

