ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
NBC Sports

Klay admits to falling asleep on late Jazz trey in Warriors' loss

Klay Thompson and the Warriors were caught snoozing in crunch time in their 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. Golden State claimed a four-point lead on Jordan Poole’s free throw with 13.3 seconds left, which should have secured the win. The Warriors needed just one more stop and no turnovers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness

The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag

And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Sports

JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz

Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

All-Pro Williams heaps praise onto 'pleasant surprise' Purdy

The 49ers’ new starting quarterback Brock Purdy has received plenty of compliments since rising to the challenge of stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But those words hit differently when they’re coming from one of the NFL’s best players, who also happens to be your teammate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Will Eagles extend Jalen Hurts between end of regular season and first playoff game?

The 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement extended from two years to three the minimum period for extending the contracts of draft picks. Technically, the extension can be signed upon completion of a player’s third regular season. Since then, no team has signed a player in the window between the end...
NBC Sports

Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury

When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...
NBC Sports

T.O. makes plea for 49ers return: 'I'm a very valuable asset'

Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Francisco wide receiver stopped by 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" show Wednesday, where he said he "absolutely" would love to run routes in coach Kyle Shanahan's system.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bengals add Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard to injury report

The Bengals made a pair of notable additions to their injury report on Thursday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard were both listed as limited participants in practice. Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury while Hubbard has a calf injury. Friday’s participation will reveal whether the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy