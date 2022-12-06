Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield playing well, but Raiders lead 13-3 at halftime
Baker Mayfield didn’t start for the Rams but he has been on the field for every offensive play since Los Angeles’ first drive. While Mayfield has clearly given his new team’s offense a spark, the Rams haven’t done much to slow down the Raiders’ offense. Las Vegas leads at halftime 13-3.
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy, capping electric sophomore season
Caleb Williams of Southern California was selected the Heisman Trophy winner for the 2022 college football season, the school's seventh all-time.
NBC Sports
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
Heisman Trophy winner, votes for 2022 college football season announced
The 2022 calendar turns to Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff, but before then it's time to reveal the Heisman Trophy winner for this season. Four elite players were up for the award this year, all quarterbacks, with three of the finalists set to appear in the national playoff semifinal, ...
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
NBC Sports
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
NBC Sports
Klay admits to falling asleep on late Jazz trey in Warriors' loss
Klay Thompson and the Warriors were caught snoozing in crunch time in their 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. Golden State claimed a four-point lead on Jordan Poole’s free throw with 13.3 seconds left, which should have secured the win. The Warriors needed just one more stop and no turnovers.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt: It’s been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games
Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt popped up on the injury report again this week with a rib injury. But he doesn’t intend for it to keep him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens. Via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Watt told reporters on Friday that his...
NBC Sports
JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz
Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
NBC Sports
All-Pro Williams heaps praise onto 'pleasant surprise' Purdy
The 49ers’ new starting quarterback Brock Purdy has received plenty of compliments since rising to the challenge of stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But those words hit differently when they’re coming from one of the NFL’s best players, who also happens to be your teammate.
NBC Sports
Will Eagles extend Jalen Hurts between end of regular season and first playoff game?
The 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement extended from two years to three the minimum period for extending the contracts of draft picks. Technically, the extension can be signed upon completion of a player’s third regular season. Since then, no team has signed a player in the window between the end...
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon: As much as I wanted to contribute, Bengals made the best decision for everybody
Joe Mixon is set to return to play on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Bengals have been OK without him, in part due to Samaje Perine‘s strong play. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 10 passes for 84 yards in those two contests.
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...
NBC Sports
T.O. makes plea for 49ers return: 'I'm a very valuable asset'
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Francisco wide receiver stopped by 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" show Wednesday, where he said he "absolutely" would love to run routes in coach Kyle Shanahan's system.
NBC Sports
Bengals add Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard to injury report
The Bengals made a pair of notable additions to their injury report on Thursday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard were both listed as limited participants in practice. Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury while Hubbard has a calf injury. Friday’s participation will reveal whether the...
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
Comments / 1