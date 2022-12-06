ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award

USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness

The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag

And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Sports

Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury

When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...
NBC Sports

Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice

Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

All-Pro Williams heaps praise onto 'pleasant surprise' Purdy

The 49ers’ new starting quarterback Brock Purdy has received plenty of compliments since rising to the challenge of stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But those words hit differently when they’re coming from one of the NFL’s best players, who also happens to be your teammate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bengals add Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard to injury report

The Bengals made a pair of notable additions to their injury report on Thursday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard were both listed as limited participants in practice. Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury while Hubbard has a calf injury. Friday’s participation will reveal whether the...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight

Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
NBC Sports

T.O. makes plea for 49ers return: 'I'm a very valuable asset'

Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Francisco wide receiver stopped by 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" show Wednesday, where he said he "absolutely" would love to run routes in coach Kyle Shanahan's system.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Caleb Williams on Patrick Mahomes comparison: “I don’t think there’s anything I can’t do that he’s doing”

Quarterback guru Tom House recently has dubbed USC quarterback Caleb Williams the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. Williams does not disagree with that assessment. “It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”
NBC Sports

Mike McDaniel: Everything that went wrong against 49ers wasn’t a direct result of Tua Tagovailoa

Given his success in 2022, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had an uncharacteristically poor performance against the 49ers last week. He finished 18-of-33 for 295 yards with two touchdowns, a pair of interceptions, and a lost fumble. Tagovialoa hadn’t thrown an interception since September. He hadn’t had a game with multiple giveaways since the Week Two victory over Baltimore.

