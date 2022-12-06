Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO